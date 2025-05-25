



During a surprise meeting on Saturday in Istanbul, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan welcomed the Syrian acting leader Ahmed Al-Sharaa for closed-door talks to the restoration of bilateral links and the strengthening of regional cooperation. The visit came to the decisions of the United States and the European Union to raise longtime sanctions to Syriamoves Turkey has warmly adopted. According to the Erdoans office, the two leaders gathered for 90 minutes at the Palais de Dolmabahe, joined by senior officials, including defense and intelligence leaders from the two countries. The Turkish president praised the relaxation of international sanctions as a step towards the reconstruction of Syria and reaffirmed the commitment of the turkeys to support the Syrian territorial unity. The unified governance of the country and its soldiers is essential to long -term stability, said Erdoan. Al-Sharaa, during his first visit to Türkiye since his entry into office, expressed his appreciation for the support of the Ankaras during the diplomatic thaw in Syria. Erdoan said that cooperation between the two countries would deepen, in particular in fields such as energy, defense and transport. The meeting also discussed shared regional concerns. Erdoan repeated turns opposition to Israeli military operations on Syrian soil, calling them unacceptable. On the security level, Turkish and Syrians intelligence leaders have recently discussed the disarmament of Kurdish popular defense units, which Turkey considers a terrorist group linked to Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). The talks follow the announcement of the PKKS this month that he was going to lay down their arms after a four-decades insurrection. While diplomatic ice melts, the United States seems to recognize the turkeys that increase the lever effect in Syria. The American ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack confirmed that he had assumed the role of the special envoy to Syria, pointing out a change in the approach of the tones in Washingt for post-conflict diplomacy.

