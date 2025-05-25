



President Donald Trump brought the main investors on Thursday evening to his family cryptocurrency operation from a podium sporting the presidential seal in apparent violation of the federal law.

The important appearance of the seal while Trump presented his $ Trump meme piece during an exclusive dinner in one of his golf courses, he pointed out that the federal government was somehow linked to the private company.

Under the federal law, the presidential seal cannot be used in a manner which could transmit a false impression of sponsorship or approval by the government. Breaking the law is liable to six months in prison.

The president held the dinner at the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia to reward the 220 best investors in his meter play. He flew to the event in the Marine One helicopter, which also revealed that dinner was an official presidential opportunity.

Trump has openly connected cryptocurrency plans officially managed by the sons Eric and Donald Trump JR which would now be an important source of the wealth of the families of the presidents.

Investors invited dinner who participated in a sort of spending lotto because they had to compete to be the biggest payers spent a total of $ 394 million for the $ Trump cryptocurrency for access to the president, according to NBC News, citing the Nansen blockchain analysis company.

However, high sky prices were not guaranteed a good meal. The only good thing was bread and butter, Nick Pinto told Tiktok's personality.

A significant part of investors came from countries outside the United States, alarming criticisms that fear that investments can mainly serve as bribes for Trump favors who are not in the best interest of the United States

The white house press secretary Karoline Leavitt rejected the indignation of ethics by the criticisms who complain that Trump capitalizes on his public role for personal purposes by saying that the president used personal time to present his private commercial interests.

The president attended his personal time; It is not a white house dinner, she told journalists.

The Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon joined a hundred demonstrators outside the event, calling the dinner on Mount Everest of corruption, according to video clips on X. Other demonstrators have gone signs of gala reading, American is not for sale and stop crypto corruption.

“This is one of the most flagrant and appalling cases to sell access to the presidency I have ever seen,” said Donald Sherman, executive director and chief lawyer for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

