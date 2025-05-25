Mann Ki Baat: Operation Sindoor not only the military mission but the face of the evolution of India, says Prime Minister Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Deposit. | Photo credit: Ani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sunday, May 25, 2025), in the last episode of his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat, said that Operation Sindoor was not only a military mission but the face of a changing India. While praising the precision and precision with which the Indian forces attacked the terrorist infrastructure through the border, Prime Minister Modi also congratulated arms, equipment and technology Made in India which also contributed to victory. The Sindoor operation was launched in the intermediate night of May 6 to 7 following the terrorist attack on April 22. The Indian armed forces have struck nine sites in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan (Pok), destroying known terrorist bases, including the seat of Lashkar-E-Taiba, Jaish-E-Muhammad and Hizbul Mujahideen. In the visuals that accompany him, he showed the photos of the terrorist sites destroyed by the Indian armed forces in Pakistan and the Pok. The Sindoor operation is not only a military mission; It is an image of our resolution, our courage and a transformative India and this image allowed the whole country a feeling of patriotism and painted it in the colors of the Habs, said Prime Minister Modi. He has credited India local defense capacities for the success of the missions, following the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. It was the ultimate bravery of our soldiers, supported by the power of weapons, equipment and technology manufactured in India, said Prime Minister Modi. The Prime Minister made a new argument for the local voice, in this context, urging people to buy products made in India, to travel to India for the holidays, to offer Indian crafts, etc. Let us make a commitment on this occasion as far as possible in our lives, we grant priority to products manufactured in the country. It is not only a question of economic self -sufficiency, it is a feeling of participation in national construction. A stage in ours can become a huge contribution to the progress of India, he said. The success of operations has been celebrated across the country in many ways ranging from patriotic poems on social networks to children's paintings and Massive Tiranga. In many cities, young people have volunteered for civil defense, poems wrote and sang resolution songs, and the children made paintings wearing powerful messages, said Prime Minister Modi. He spoke of a recent visit to Bikaner, where he was gifted with the paintings made by children. In cities like Katihar and Kushinagar, families have appointed their newborn Sindoor in honor of the operation, he said

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/mann-ki-baat-operation-sindoor-not-just-military-mission-but-reflection-of-changing-india-says-modi/article69616874.ece

