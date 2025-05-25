TPUA rejected the results of the Jokowi diploma work for the Bareskrim test, urges special cases





Kanalinspirasi.com | Jakarta – The results of the Medico-Legal Laboratory Test (LABFOR) of the former diploma of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) led by the criminal investigation police were rejected by the team of defenders of the Ulama and the activists (TPUA). They also urged a special case title. As we know, the camps that questioned Jokowi's diploma included Rizal Fadillah, Roy Suryo, Rismon Sianiapar and Tifauzia Tyassuma alias Doctor Tifa and Kurnia. “Rejection is therefore essentially that what is done by Bareskrim does not meet the requirements of investigation into scientific crime. Thus, TPUA rejects the results of the criminal investigation,” said Rizal Fadillah at a press conference in East Jakarta on Saturday (05/24/2025). Rizal also stressed that the results issued by criminal investigation were not final. He also underlined the comparison of the Jokowi diploma with three people who were not chosen at random. “I think that the equity of such questions arises, because it does not use the random system. Liability that it will only be forced the three people to have been determined,” he said. At the press conference, also read a declaration of attitude linked to the results issued by the criminal investigation police. TPUA lawyer Ahmad Khozinudin said the process and procedure to investigate the case of the false Jokowi diploma had not been carried out transparent. “Since the process was carried out unilaterally without involving the participation of the community. In fact, the investigation into the alleged criminal case to falsify the diploma of brother Joko Widodo began with a public complaint (Dumas) led by Dr Egi Sudjana, TPUA,” said Khozinudin by reading the declaration of attitude. He also asked that this case immediately carried out a special case title, in accordance with article 31 of article 33, paragraph (1) and paragraph (2) of the regulation of the chief of the national police, number 6 of 2019 concerning the survey on crimes. “We demanded that a special case title be carried out on the results of the investigation into the criminal investigation police concerning the alleged criminal falsification of the diploma of brother Joko Widodo,” he said. Previously, the Director of General Crimes (known as Tipidum) of the Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) of the National Police said that the diploma belonging to former president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was original. This was confirmed that after the E-Laboratory Laboratory test (LABFOR), linked to the certificate of graduation at Gadjah Mada University (UGM). Dir Tipidum Bareskrim Polri Brigadier General Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro revealed that the laboratory test includes verification from paper equipment, paper safety, printed equipment, ink of handwriting, stamp stamp and signature ink of the dean and chancellor. “Since the researcher, evidence and comparison are identical or come from the same product,” said Djuhandhani at a press conference at the Bareskrim Polri building, South Jakarta, Thursday 5/22/2025). Follow the channel Kanalinspirasi.com

On WhatsApp.

