Jon Stewart shares a dark prediction at the end of the story of Donald Trump





The prediction of Jon Stewarts for the end of the Donald Trump era was particularly dark on Friday, when he explained why he plans that Trump burns our country to make money for insurance.

Stewart made the comments on the Podcast Bill Simmons, where he explained why it wins over 60 minutes is the perfect example of his tribute to the King Edict.

What you see now is that everything must pay tribute to the king. And the peace prize is different, said Stewart. ABC had to pay $ 15 million, Bezos had to pay $ 40 million for a documentary on Melania. Zuckerberg had to pay. They just put money in the pot so that they get what they pay, he explained. His protection money.

The model suggests a particular conclusion: in the end, at the end of this, Trump burns our country F — ING for insurance money? For example, where are we going?

Trumps The trial against CBS and his mother -based company Paramount Global on the interview with Kamala Harris 60 minutes, as well as the senior executives who wish to continue its planned merger with Skydance Media, is equivalent to Bribery, added the host of the Daily Show.

Imagine paying $ 50 million for F — ING in particular, just to bring someone to approve a merger, said Stewart.

The probability of the CBS regulation with Trump about Harris interview, which the staff members have insisted underwent a standard publishing process and were not politically motivated, caused internal tensions and shocking outings of the network. 60 minutes, executive producer Bill Owens resigned in the middle of the legal battle, after which the president of CBS News, Wendy McMahon, followed suit. McMahon said that she and the company do not agree on the way.

US President Donald Trump in the White House Oval Office, on May 23, 2025 in Washington, DC Jon Stewart accused Trump of looking for tributes to companies like a medieval king. Win McNamee / Getty images

Stewart unpalled his release declaration on Friday when he argued that Trump considers his presidency as a cash seizure that anyone with integrity would never be accompanied.

The reason they all left are part of the agreement is that they have to apologize, he said. And at that time, these people who built careers on their excellence and integrity had to look like and go as, well, I hope that I did well enough so that I can resist this, but there is no sense that I will apologize for having done my job as it is supposed to be done, simply because this guy is offended by that.

Trumps' requests are evaluated during the course, said Stewart, in the light of his dark theory of the presidents. Hell, go after Harvard and Comcast or anyway, because a calm policy always leads to more conquest, concluded Stewart.

