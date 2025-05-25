When did the fake diploma from Jokowi end? »DILEXIS :: dialectic and analysis

The screen presented the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, during a press conference on the results of surveys on public complaints concerning alleged criminal acts linked to the diploma of Joko Widodo at the headquarters of the criminal investigation, Jakarta, Thursday 5/22/2025). Photo: Antara / Fauzan / Tom.

Dialeksis.com | Indept – Until when this country is decorated with a frantic affair on allegations Jokowi's false diploma? There is a lot of energy from children, time and funds and thoughts of the country that are drained. Where will the estuary of this quarrel end?

Bareskrim Polri said that he would stop reports from the Ulama defenders' team and activists (TPUA). But the TPUA did not accept this decision, they still had trouble obtaining justice.

On the other side of the ex President of the Republic of Indonesia also reported to the metropolitan police of Jakarta against Roy Ruryo CS for an alleged slander, a defamation. The process continues, will anyone go in prison?

After the investigator announced the end of the TPUA report, a noise has always occurred. How is he still frantic about the false diploma presumed Jokowi, Dialeksis.com summarizes it.

Efforts of investigations



The criminal investigation police decided to stop the investigation into reports related to the alleged property of the fake diploma of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) because he did not find a crime.

Investigators confirmed that the baccalaureate in Forestry Faculty of Gadjah Mada University (UGM) owned by Jokowi was identical.

Dirtipidum Bareskrim Polri Brigadier, General Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro

The investigator obtained the original diploma number numbered 1120 on behalf of Joko Widodo with NIM (student registration number) 1681 / KT Faculty of Forestry UGM on November 5, 1985, he said during a press conference at the Bareskrim Polri building, Jakarta, Thursday 2205/2025).

Regarding the diploma, he said, it was tested in the laboratory with a comparison sample in the form of a diploma of three of Jokowi colleagues during the Conference at the Faculty of Forestry UGM.

The test includes paper materials, paper safety, printing techniques, ink of handwriting, stamp stamps and the signature of the dean and the chancellor at the time. The result is known that the Jokowi diploma which is proof with a diploma which is a comparison is identical.

From this study, evidence and comparison are identical or come from the same product, he said.

The National Police Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) arrested the investigation into the alleged false diploma for former president Joko Widodo because there was no criminal act.

“According to the complaint process, it can be concluded that there was no criminal act so that this case was arrested inquiry,” said Djuhandhani at a press conference for the criminal investigation, Jakarta, Thursday 5/22/2025).

The case which was arrested was a complaint concerning the allegations of false diploma of Jokowi, reported by the team of defenders of Ulama and the activists signed by Egi Sudjana.

The team complained of the falsification of authentic acts and / or the order to include false information in authentic acts and / or helped to provide and use a certificate of professional and professional university diploma, which did not meet the requirements according to article 263 of the Criminal Code and / or article 264 of the Criminal Code and / or article 266 of the Criminal Code.

For this complaint, the Jokowi legal advisor team gave the diploma of their client to the survey team for a forensic test. Bareskrim has completed the medical-legal test process and indicated the validity of the document.

In the investigation process, Bareskrim examined 39 witnesses, including four from TPUA. The survey was carried out in 13 places, including UGM Rectorate, UGM Faculty of Forestry, Library and UGM archives, the Faculty of Forestry of the UGM.

Former President Joko Widodo underwent an exam by the National Police Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) on Tuesday morning May 2025. Jokowi said he received 22 questions from the criminal investigation investigator for two hours.

“There were 22 questions that were transmitted. Regarding grades from primary school, secondary, secondary, university,” said Jokowi in his explanation to the media.

Jokowi also mentioned that he was ready to open his original diploma to the public if the legal process really continued in court. He also claimed to show his diploma during a hearing by the court if the judge asked the judge who had led the trial.

He also said he was concerned about people who would bear the consequences if the original diploma was opened in court. However, he considered, the reported parties had gone too far.

“If the legal process continues in the next stage, I'm sorry (with the report). But it's scandalous,” said former governor of Dki Jakarta.

Not finished



The Jokowi report to the metropolitan police of Jakarta against Roy Suryo and his friends so far, the case is still underway. But the expert in telematics Roy Suryo in the army said that his party would bring back the investigator in the criminal investigation of the police to a number of internal supervision institutions.

Not transparent (the investigation) and will be reported to the agency on this subject at the headquarters of the national police, said Roy, when he was a guest lecturer in the Adisty on Point program on Youtube Kompas TV, Friday (23/05/2025).

Roy Rate, the examination process carried out by the Directorate of General Crimes (Dittipidum) Bareskrim Polri was not transparent, it was therefore worth reporting to his superiors.

Will be reported for example to supervision and investigation (Wassidik), Kompolnas. Although Kompolnas 11 12. Head of the national police, we know, said Roy.

Roy said that even if the institution he had visited was an internal police supervisor, this report was to be made so that the public knows that there was an incorrect process. Even if everything is internal.

But he needs it (reported). The public, namely this process is not true, added Roy. There are a number of things that, according to Roy, are strange in the investigation process on the criminal investigation police. First, the investigation process takes place in private.

He said representatives of Eggy Sudjana from the Ulama and Activist Defenders (TPUA) team had not yet been examined by the investigators.

This is the secret process. Should be an open title, the diploma is displayed. Then invite experts, so that everything is opened, said Roy.

Roy doubted the authenticity of the three diplomas of comparison used by the police of criminal investigations. According to him, since the identity of diploma owners has not been opened, the document could also be falsified.

We know the three (owners of diplomas)? This can also be regrouping. It could be) a new impression too, said Roy.

Meanwhile, the team of defenders of the Ulama and activists (TPUA) as a journalist of the alleged fake diploma of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that the case had not been completed. They questioned the results of the Bareskrim Polri medico-legal test.

Rizal Fadillah, vice-president of the internal TPUA in question, questioned the friends of the college of Jokowi who were used as a comparison and guarantee of the authenticity of diplomas by investigators. He also asked the Gadjah Mada University (UGM) diploma of Jokowi for public publication.

“Who are the friends of the comparative college and the guarantee of the authenticity of a comparative diploma for an identical conclusion? What is the explanation with a photo of the Jokowi diploma and a stamp that is not intact?” Rizal told journalists on Friday (23/05/2025), city of Detiknews.

“If it was declared” original “, the criminal investigation is appropriate to publish the original diploma and be open to any test in the country and abroad. Likewise, Jokowi manifests himself with confidence in the public. It is no longer a “simple order of the court”.

According to Rizal, it is necessary to deepen and evaluate the results of the medico-legal test of the police headquarters for criminal investigations. He examined the results of the tests linked to the necessary cases to be carried out transparently. He also asked that the investigation process implies the complainant and his party's experts.

“The title of cessation of research is only internal in nature, including many parties, including the complainant (Dumas) and members, eligible to attend members such as Dr. Roy Suryo and Dr. Rismon,” said Rizal.

“It is necessary to transport the test results of the test sheet and the content of the thesis. Including the signature and the name of the main supervisor Prof. Ahmad Sumito, the ink test decoration, as well as the description of the technological test,” he argued.

Rizal stressed that the civil legal process was continuing. He asked the complainant to have access to information concerning the results of the forensic test.

“Since there is no criminal element, the current civilian must be followed and awaited the results, the law against the law (PMH). The complainant and other parties should have access to obtaining the information process and the details of the results of the medical test of the police headquarters of the criminal investigation,” he concluded.

