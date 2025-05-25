Politics
Boris Johnson's allies “urged him to bring back Bombshell” as a conservative leader with the party rebels “envisage options” to oust Kemi Badenoch
Boris Johnson's allies are trying to convince the former Prime Minister to return to the bomb as a conservative chief, he was revealed.
Details of a plot to reinstall the ex-Prime point to the political front line have become a lot of pressure on the current leader of the Kemi Badenoch party.
She suffered results from the local elections devastating at the beginning of this month, when the Conservatives lost more than 600 advisers and all the advice they controlled.
Ms. Badenoch, who worried some of her deputies with her PMQS performances, has since seen a Yougov survey show that her party is now a fourth humiliating ballot box.
The investigation revealed that the conservatives dragged far behind Reform Uk and Labor, while being overwhelmed by the Liberal Democrats.
Ms. Badenoch was not elected conservative leaders in November when she fought the Robert Jenrick rival to replace Rishi Sunak.
This means that, under the party's rules, it cannot face an official vote of confidence among conservative deputies until November 2 of this year.
But it has been reported that some conservatives, who want to move faster to bring a new leader, envisage other options to oust Ms. Badenoch.
Boris Johnson's allies are trying to convince the former Prime Minister to return to the bomb as a conservative chief, he was revealed
Details of a plot to reinstall the ex-Prime time at the political front line have become a lot of pressure on the head of the current party Kemi Badenoch
Since leaving Downing Street in 2022, Mr. Johnson – Photo during the 2019 general electoral campaign – continued to do interventions on issues such as Ukraine and Brexit
Ms. Badenoch tried to play the prospect of a political return of Mr. Johnson in a television interview this morning, telling GB News:“So I like Boris.
“He sends me a lot of messages, gives me a lot of advice, like Iain Duncan Smith, like David Cameron.
“I have great people who have been in this situation before, who have treated difficult times. So it's what he wants to do.
“I have to focus on my work, which ensures that Keir Starmer does not do more than the damage he does now.
“We have to get him out in four years, otherwise he will not remain a country, I'm afraid.
Since leaving Downing Street in 2022, Mr. Johnson – who has been in his fourth child with his wife Carrie – has continued to do important interventions on issues such as the war and Brexit of Ukraine.
A senior curator said The sun on Sunday: “Some of the old gangs around Boris Johnson are back from SMS and in talks to bring him back.
“The feeling is that he is the only man to be able to face Nigel Farage and win. They want to bring Boris back.
Another curator said: “The Boris team speaks again. There are even people in the conservative seat which are moonlight on Project Boris.
Earlier this month, a more common survey revealed that Mr. Johnson is the only potential leader in the party under which conservatives are accelerating with the reform of Mr. Farage.
According to the SundaySome supporters of Mr. Johnson – who is no longer a deputy – believe that conservative rules could be modified to allow him to lead the party from the external parliament until the next general election.
The newspaper also reported on the various options envisaged by those who wish to move against Ms. Badenoch before November.
These include a vote of confidence among the members of the basic Tory during the National Party Convention to shame Ms. Badenoch to resign; A change of rule to allow deputies to force a vote of trust before November; An open letter to the media by more than half of the deputies calling for Badenoch; or mass resignations by members of the gray cabinet.
Guto Harri, who was the former communications director of Mr. Johnson, told Times Radio yesterday: “I think we are inevitably heading for another leadership challenge.
“ And the danger is that the party makes the bad decision again and chooses someone like Robert Jenrick, who is a pale imitation of what Kemi Badenoch tries to be a pale imitation, which is Nigel Farage and the Reformation.
“If we had a directly elected presidency, and you could appeal to people above the conservative party leaders, frankly, then Boris would conspire a return.”
But Lord Gove, the former minister of the cabinet, warned against the abandonment of Ms. Badenoch as a conservative chief.
He said, “People who are impatient to get rid of Kemi do not themselves have a convincing response of what the conservative party should do.
“And I actually think that if the conservative party should do it, it would still confirm a reputation in the minds of people, which we only take an interest in ourselves, and not really interested in what was good for the whole country.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14747261/Boris-Johnsons-allies-urging-make-bombshell-return-Tory-leader-party-rebels-considering-options-ousting-Kemi-Badenoch.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Zepto delivery book hits the Bengaluru client, the skull fracture on the bad address
- Father does not stand still for 31 hours to raise $ 600 million for sick patients
- 1.6 The earthquake discovered in Greenland, says Usgs
- PM China Li Qiang transmits Xi Jinping greetings in Prabowo
- Research: 94.2 Citizens do not believe the authenticity test of the Jokowi Bareskrim diploma
- The American soldiers move the messaging in Africa, telling the allies to prepare to stand up
- Taiwanese table tennis duo win silver in Doha
- PM Narendra Modi Est Hails Operation Sindoor to stimulate feelings for interior manufacturing
- Govt should increase the defense budget, explains the Minister of Planning Ahsan Iqbal
- Brenna Bird still auditions for Donald Trump
- Overdose deaths across the state, but increased reported in the Eastern Panhandle
- Shehbaz, Erdogan puts pressure on stronger trade and investment links