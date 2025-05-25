The judgment of American public media strikes stronger in Türkiye DW 25/05/2025

The closure by American president Donald Trump of the American media Voice of America, or VOA, had a particularly strong impact in countries like Turkey where press freedom has been threatened for a long time.

Following funding by the Trump Administration of the International Information Service funded by the United States government on March 14, the organization actually ceased operations. Information websites in all languages ​​have not been updated for more than two months. TV and radio programs have stopped completely or have only moved to music programming.

Before suspending the service, VOA, which was often one of the few sources of unconted news in countries like Turkey, broadcast in 49 languages ​​to a weekly audience estimated at 354 million people worldwide.

Prohibited in Türkiye

Turkey, where about 90% of the main media are controlled by the government and are prohibited on the Turkish website of VOA in 2022, alongside all linguistic versions of Deutsche Welle, or DW. Since then, VOA has been trying to reach its audience in Türkiye via a “Mirror” website which reproduced the contents of the original platform until Trump completely closed the broadcaster in mid-March.

After the arrest of the popular mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu and demonstrations, photographers, journalists, videographers, youtubers and social media commentators were also detained Image: Chris McGrath / Getty Images

Journalists of the group of media rights without borders, or RSF, classified Turkey 159th in 180 countries in its world freedom of freedom 2025, citing the continuous repression of journalists. There are currently 17 journalists in prison in Türkiye.

RSF Turkey’s representative Erol Onderoglu told DW that international media organizations like VOA, BBC and DW have become “constructive” role models in recent years, because the country’s increasingly polarized press environment has experienced a significant drop in quality and freedom.

The Turkish services of international broadcasters have taken on importance as the independent media in Türkiye has decreased. Their editorial rooms are based abroad, but linguistic services also employ a small number of journalists in the country.

“VOA also played an important role in the opening of the voice of the civil society movement and the Turkey journalism community in the outside world and the rupture of the effects of isolation,” said Onderoglu.

VOA Turkish was one of the most important sources for the public in Türkiye, in particular with regard to developments between Ankara and Washington.

“Whenever there was development in the United States which could put the Erdogan government in a difficult position, for example, an allegation that could lead to sanctions against Turkey on Iran, the first website that I would check was that of VOA,” a VOA audience told DW.

Many Turkish journalists face prosecution for insulting or offense Image: Remo Casilli / Reuters

Risk journalists

Following Trump's decision to end federal funding at the VOA parental agency, most of the staff of Washington News Service based in Washington were put on administrative leave as the first step towards termination.

A group of VOA employees affected by the March Decree filed a complaint against the Trump administration, accusing the president of setting up executives. At the beginning of May, a federal court of appeal blocked a decision that had ordered the Trump administration to submit VOA employees to work.

Following the decision of the Court of Appeal on World Press Freedom Day, the Trump administration has accelerated efforts to carry out layoffs.

Nearly 600 entrepreneurs, who received dismissal notices on May 15, were invited to return their press identification titles, their badges and other Voa goods before May 30. Some affected employees are J-1 visa holders and are faced with an imminent deportation, with only 30 days to leave the United States.

Voa’s director Michael Abramowitz, also one of the complainants of the judicial case, said many of these journalists, “tyranny escaped in their country of origin to tell the story of the freedom and democracy of America.”

On Thursday, Abramowitz noted that the decision of May 3 remained in force after the Court of Appeal rejected a request for revision in complete review of a complete review of eleven judges and warned that the Trump administration could put pressure for new layoffs.

Turkish journalists covering anti-Erdogan demonstrations against tests opposite To display this video, please activate JavaScript and consider going to a web browser that Supports HTML5 video

An unwanted “voice” in silence

Addressing DW, an employee of the VOA based in Turkey recalled the day the broadcaster suddenly closed his operations: “Our colleagues from Washington were invited to leave their offices during working hours. Their badges were seized. They did not even wait for the end of the day.

The journalist, who spoke under the cover of anonymity, said that VOA was distinguished in an increasingly pressure media environment of an “authoritarian diet”.

“It was perceived as a threat by the ruling party, confronted both with access to access and the smear campaigns of government taking targeting VOA staff. In this sense, it is likely that the government welcomed the closure of the VOA,” they said.

VOA has also produced critical programs towards American governments, they stressed: “For example, when experts criticized the United States in Turkish-American relations, such comments have never been censored.”

Investigation journalists Timur Soykan (left) and Murat Agirel have recently been arrested and released, but now they have been placed under judicial control measures and cannot leave the country Image: Anka

Trump's “war” on journalism

Antoine Bernard, director of advocacy and strategic disputes at the RSF, told DW that Trump's attempts to close VOA should be understood in the broader context of “his war with the press”.

“He has targeted funding for public media, has launched investigations into the media he does not like and prohibited journalists from the White House for refusing to use the exact words he wants to use. He does not just tolerate independent media,” he said.

RSF recently warned of “alarming deterioration in press freedom” in the United States under President Trump. The organization underlined how Trump exacerbated already difficult conditions by reducing American financial support for broadcasters funded by the State such as VOA and Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty (RFE / RL).

Earlier this month, Trump signed another executive decree seeking to reduce the financing of the public broadcasting service of the United States, or PBS and national public radio, or NPR. The Trump administration has also launched Federal Commission Commission surveys on the main media, including ABC News, CBS News, PBS and NPR.