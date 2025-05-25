How does the federal reserve react to Donald Trumps Trade War?





The Federal Reserve warned against the rise in economic risks when she kept the interest rates pending in early May, and the minutes of this meeting which should be published next week will be spilled by investors for new signs of concern.

President Jay Powell used his speech during the first week of May to highlight an increasing uncertainty surrounding the trajectory of the greatest economy in the world, the markets having strongly oscillated President Donald Trumps Traff Ads.

The markets are currently assessing nearly two interest rate drops by the end of this year. But some strategists believe that it is too optimistic, at a time when investors also bet that inflation in a year will be in approximately 3.4%, according to the US inflation swap of one year.

Although the minutes can give investors an idea of ​​how the Federal Open Market Committee considers the potential economic shot of the asset trade war, the policies of the presidents have changed considerably since the last end of the Central Bank. Washington agreed with China to reduce prices two weeks ago, but warned a 50% rate of imports on imports from the EU on Friday.

FOMC's minutes should highlight the idea that the Fed is frozen in place until there is greater clarity on policies, said the strategists of the American bank.

Any detail on how the Fed would react to stagflation, if it were to materialize, would be interesting for the markets. But we doubt that the Fed would like to lose an optionality by being explicit on its reaction function at this stage, added Bofa.

Inflation data for April, also due to next week, will also be closely monitored. ING strategists expect the basic personal consumption expenditure index, the privileged inflation gauge of the FEDs, increases by 0.1% per month. George Steer

Is the trade war retained?

Price concerns seemed to have taken a rear seat for the financial markets this week, exceeded by the major securities concerning American public spending and tax policies.

Trump was unleashed in the EU on Friday, threatening a 50% rate on the block. European and American actions have dropped and safe assets such as gold and sovereign debt have rallied.

Until then, the markets seemed to have rejected the prospect of a full-fledged and economically harmful trade war: Wall Street's actions had rallied at levels well above their levels before the Liberation rate of Trumps Blitz. Friday news could put the perspective on the table, leaving investors considering the possibility of a major disruption in world trade.

The market has forgotten the prices too quickly, said Emmanuel Cau, head of the European actions strategy in Barclays. The emphasis was put on the deficit, but the large image of Macro still depends on this trade war. We haven't finished with that.

Some analysts rejected the idea that the trade war was back, which suggests that Trump would capitulate as he did with China.

It looks like trumps degenerate to defuse the strategy for China, said Jordan Rochester, head of the Macro Strategy for EMEA in Mizuho International. Will this lead to a climb in a few weeks? The example of China suggests yes.

However, CAU stressed that this would be a very complex negotiation due to the multilayer nature of the EU block, and warned investors against being tempted to buy the decline. Emily Herbert

Will Bitcoins continue?

Small but vocal bitcoins of bullish supporters have had a lot to encourage in recent weeks. The cryptocurrency has reached record levels this week, extending a rally that started a few days after Trump unveiled his aggressive price policy in April.

The increase in tokens of 43% since April 8 has exceeded the gain of 10% for gold and an increase of 24% for the composite NASDAQ during the same period.

Entrances to the American stock market negotiated funds reached $ 5.4 billion this month, on the right track for the best month since January, according to Sosovalue data. It was a powerful signal of deepening the institutional commitment, said Hina Sattar Joshi, director of digital assets at TP ICAP.

Bitcoin lovers say that rally drivers remain intact. Managers and merchants highlight a new wave of companies that buy Bitcoin to hold in their corporate treasures. They also mention uncertainty about American prices and hot air balloon debt to reduce the attractiveness of dollar assets such as treasury bills.

Prices have also been stimulated as Washington politicians are closer to acceptance of the first American rules for stablescoins, a type of digital currency that maintains the same value as the dollar.

Combine all this with the rarity inherent in bitcoins, and this creates a perfect storm for a return, said Roshan Robert, director general of the American branch of OKX, The Crypto Exchange.

Analysts wonder how the Bitcoins rally should work.

Geoff Kendrick of Standard Chartered Predictions The cryptocurrency will increase to $ 120,000 by the end of June and $ 200,000 by the end of the year. Philip Stafford

