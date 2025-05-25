FM Sugiono calls for a peaceful resolution on the Myanmar crisis





JAKARTA (Antara) – The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sugiono, underlined Indonesia's commitment to encourage a peaceful resolution of the Myanmar crisis. He transmitted this during the prolonged informal consultation on the implementation of the consensus in five points held as part of the 46th Asean Summit on Saturday May 24, at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Center, in Malaysia. “Indonesia remains determined to encourage a peaceful resolution in Myanmar. Regional stability can only be carried out if ASEAN unites and acts according to the principles of consensus and solidarity,” he said in a statement on Sunday. He then reiterated the importance of fully implementing the consensus in five points of the Anase (5PC) – an agreement after the Military Coup d'etat of Myanmar in 2021 – by focusing on the end of violence, by widening humanitarian aid and guaranteeing an inclusive dialogue involving all stakeholders in Myanmar. Sugiono also expressed its support for various initiatives taken by Malaysia, as president of the Anase this year, to facilitate the process of resolution of the internal conflict in Myanmar, as well as the preparation of Indonesia to continue to contribute to the restoration of democracy and stability in Myanmar. “The strength of the Anase is its unity. In the Myanmar crisis, we have to speak with one voice and act for a single purpose to encourage the complete implementation of the 5PC, “he said. The prolonged informal consultation on the implementation of the consensus in five points is an informal forum which brings together the ministers of the ASEAN and the special envoy to the Myanmar. Reunion aims to discuss developments in Myanmar and to put pressure for a more effective implementation of consensus in five points. The Civil War in Myanmar has been taking place since 2021, when the soldiers orchestrated a coup against the legitimate democratic government and arrested Aung San Suu Kyi. The military coup has encouraged civilians in Myanmar to join armed guerrilla groups to fight the army and overturn the army junta government. Several ethnic groups of Myanmar also fight soldiers for the independence of the nation.

