Trump officials order that the Michigan coal -fired power plant must remain open on Eve of Shutdown





County of Ottawa, Mi – The Trump administration intervenes to keep one of the largest coal power plants remaining on support for temporary life, weeks before becoming cold and dark for good.

Energy secretary, Chris Wright, invoked the reserved authority in wartime or emergency periods linked to the demand for electricity to order Energy Campbell Coal Plant Energy Consumers to remain available for the operation during the summer months.

Consumers have prepared to put it offline in June, starting a process of downgrading from the factory.

The Campbell factory is located on the shores of Lake Michigan in the middle of the county of Ottawa.

Today’s emergency order guarantees that the Michiganders and the Grand Midwest region do not lose critical energy production capacity at the start of the summer and that electricity demand regularly reaches high levels, Wright said in a statement.

The order of Friday May 23 lasts 90 days, or until August 21. After that, consumers can probably continue to put the outset plans of the Campbell factory.

He invoked a section of the Federal Power Act and an executive decree of the day of President Donald Trump declaring a national energy emergency, which, according to criticism, has no basis in fact.

The federal announcement has cited an evaluation that the regional network serving Michigan could see electrical deficits during a high demand during the hottest months, although consumers have repeatedly sought customers that he can maintain the reliability without a campbell.

Michigan public services regulators qualified the unnecessary federal order and said there were no emergency in the state or in the region.

The action is stealing from the laws of Michigan requiring public services that adopt cleaner energy sources to reduce pollution and warming carbon emissions. He also threatens to launch at least a temporary key in consumers' plans, the largest energy company in states, to completely abandon coal with the closure of Campbell this year.

Read more: Energy consumers offer inside its last coal -fired power plant before stopping

Consumers Energy plans to comply with the 90 -day break from the Ministry of Energy. We examine the executive action and the global impact on our company, said consumer spokesperson Katie Carey in a press release.

The operator independent of the continent's environment, or Miso, the regional operator of the electrical network covering Michigan and 14 other states, is appointed in order with consumers. He orders Miso to take each step to use an economic distribution (operation) of the Campbell factory in order to minimize the costs of taxpayers.

A Miso spokesperson did not immediately answer a call and an email asking for comments.

The closure of coal factories has been underway for several years.

In 2022, within the framework of a legal process at the level of the State where public services created a roadmap to meet the planned energy demand, the public service agreed to close the Campbell years before the scheduled date for a move and celebrated by environmental groups.

Throughout the country, aging coal power plants are on a similar trajectory, because they find it difficult to compete with cheaper energy sources.

Once dominant, coal now only provides 16% of American power. In Michigan, it should represent only 10% of the electricity produced in the state in 2025, according to state figures.

Some parts of Michigan, such as the upper peninsula, have completely reduced coal, making up the gap with renewable energies and cleaner natural gas factories.

But President Donald Trump sought to support coal, a source of dirty but reliable power. In early April, he published a series of decrees intended to excuse the regulatory coal power plants to reduce toxic chemical emissions such as mercury and extend their operations.

Reduced an abandoned industry, said Trump. Pound for Pound Coal is the most reliable, durable, secure and powerful form of energy that is on earth today.

But even the order concerning the Campbell factory seemed to recognize environmental problems with coal.

He set a 90 -day expiration date to minimize unfavorable environmental impacts.

Previous orders prevail as a justification to protect coal an increase in the demand for American electricity driven by the growth of manufacturing and data centers eager for power serving artificial intelligence a trend that has prompted certain American public services to slow down power plants.

But in Michigan, consumers praised the closure of the Campbell factory of 1,450 megawatts, going back to the 1960s, as a major milestone in a transition to a clean and more profitable energy production.

Aymands A page in our history books, said Norm Kapala, vice-president of the Power Company generation operation during a September visit to the factory, which is on 2,000 acres in the canton of Port Sheldon.

But while he was preparing for closing, some residents of the backyard of the plants began to set up a Save The Campbell campaign. They have raised the spectrum of energy reliability problems if its basic electricity was taken from the network, citing national assessments warning the combination of plant closings and power demand.

Some have used the White House directly. The organizers encouraged the Trump administration to get involved while also bringing together the local cantons to express the opposition, according to Joseph Parnell McCarter, campaign coordinator.

I think it has a sense of the world that it is quickly restarted, he said.

The concerns seemed to gain ground among some local politicians.

In February, Ottawa County leaders officially urged state regulators to delay the closure of the factory, although they have stopped putting legal action to force the issue.

The stability of the grid is a major priority for our county. Many business owners are concerned about this problem. I am grateful that the administration heard us, studied the question and acted, said the commissioner of the county of Ottawa, Jacob Bonnema, a Republican, in a press release on Friday.

Consumer representatives have at the end of criticism by pointing to the company from a generation station of 1,200 megawatts fueled by petrol in the county of Van Buren in 2023, as well as the ongoing deployment of renewable solar farms and GRID size batteries

Everything will help fill the gap while offering cheaper power, allowing consumers' customers of $ 600 million in the next 20 years, public service said.

Regional network operators responsible for maintaining adequate energy reserves have also signed the closure plan, according to consumer representatives.

The day after Trump's administration order, Michigan public services regulators warned that this would increase the cost of power for houses and business in the state and in the Midwest.

Michigan is proud of its solid approach to resource planning that balances reliability and affordability. We are currently producing more energy in Michigan than necessary. As a result, there is no existing energy emergency in Michigan or Miso, said Dan Scripps, president of Michigan Public Service Commission, in a statement.

State regulators will work with Miso network operators and consumers to assess the impacts of the order and limit unnecessary cost increases accordingly, said Scripps.

Local officials of the canton of Port Sheldon were put forward. Reached before Friday's announcement, the supervisor Michael Sabatino said that the canton planned to accommodate an open day of June on the closure of the factory.

Environmental groups have moved the move to a statement, calling for this an illegal abuse of the presidential authority and labeling its energy emergency an imposture.

The coal is expensive, obsolete and deadly, and all the parties concerned, including the Miso, the operator of the grid responsible for maintaining lights in Michigan, have concluded years that JH Campbell could retire without causing problems with the gate reliability, said the prosecutor of the Sierra Club Greg Wanier.

Consumers Energy is right to finally withdraw this extremely expensive factory which costs Michiganders their life.

The factory was to be withdrawn as part of a carefully thought out plan agreed by consumers, regulators and other groups years ago, they noted.

This last -minute external interference of the Trump administration is not necessary, unreasonable and would oblige customers of the public services to pay the invoice of the ideological order of the administrations, said Shannon Fisk, lawyer at Earthjustice.

Wright said that under Trumps leaders, federal officials are trying to guarantee reliable and affordable energy that is available, the wind blows or the sun shines.

This administration does not sit and will not allow that dangerous energy subtraction policies threaten the resilience of our network and increase electricity prices on American families, he said.

Mlive journalist John Tunison contributed to the reports.

