Harvard has $ 52,000,000, use it: Donald Trump defends the university of foreign students' block





President Donald Trump went to the social media platform on Sunday to defend the decision of his administration to block the prestigious university to register international students.

Trump asked: “Why does Harvard do not say that almost 31% of their students come from foreign land, and yet these countries, some not at all friendly with the United States, pay nothing to the education of their students, and they do not intend it. No one told us!”

Trump said the request for his administration to demand specific details on the violent activities of Non -Immigrant students from Harvard is “reasonable”.

He said, “We want to know who these foreign students are, a reasonable request since we give Harvard billions of dollars, but Harvard is not exactly to come.”

“We want these names and countries. Harvard has $ 52,000,000, use it and stop asking the federal government to continue giving you money!” Said Trump.

They prohibits Harvard University from the registration of foreign students

The Secretary in the United States of internal security, Kristi Noem, had revoked Harvard's ability to register foreign nationals on Thursday, throwing the future of thousands of students and the flow of lucrative income they provide in doubt.

A federal judge put a temporary grip on the ban of Harvard.

Earlier, Noem had asked Harvard to submit files of any violent or illegal activity by foreign students by April 30 or immediately loses [the Student and Exchange Visitor Program] Certification within the framework of the VISA program of students of federal governments.

“Harvard has had a lot of opportunities to do the right thing. He refused. They lost their certification of the student program and exchange because of their non-compliance with the law,” added Noem.

The White House reprimands American universities on several fronts, justified as a reaction to what the administration says being an uncontrolled anti -Semitism and a need to reverse diversity programs aimed at fighting the historical oppression of minorities.

He also decided to revoke the visas and to deport foreign students involved in demonstrations against war in Gaza, accusing them of supporting the Palestinian militant group Hamas, reported the AFP news agency.

In Harvard, the government threatened to put $ 9 billion in funding during examination, then freezed a first slice of $ 2.2 billion in grants and $ 60 million in official contracts.

He also targeted a researcher from the Harvard Medical School for expulsion.

The loss of foreign nationals more than a quarter of his student body could be expensive at Harvard, who charges tens of thousands of dollars a year of school fees.

Harvard is the richest American university with an endowment worth $ 53.2 billion in 2024.

