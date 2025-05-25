



Chinese chief Xi Jinping and the Russian sovereign Vladimir Putin in Moscow on May 9, 2025. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian intelligence has evidence confirming that China provides special chemicals, barrel powder and machines to 20 military facilities in Russia. Source: Oleh Ivashchenko, head of the foreign intelligence service of Ukraine, in an interview with Ukrinform Quote: “We have information according to which China provides machines, special chemicals, a barrel powder and components specifically to the army installations. We have verified the data concerning 20 Russian factories.” Advertisement: Details: Ivashchenko said there were also at least five registered cases of cooperation linked to planes between Russia and China in 2024-2025, involving equipment, spare parts and documentation. In six cases, large volumes of special chemicals have been delivered. He added that at the beginning of 2025, 80% of the critical electronics used in Russian drones came from China. These deliveries often involve companies of re -published, deceptive name and shells by which the items necessary for the manufacture of microelectronics are shipped from China to Russia. Background: On April 17, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, citing intelligence reports, which China provided Russia with artillery and gunpowder and that Chinese actors were involved in the manufacture of certain weapons on Russian territory.

Officially, Beijing denied having provided fatal aid to each side in the Russian large -scale war against Ukraine.

China continues to present itself as a “neutral party” in war, despite Western criticism that its close ties with Moscow provide Russia with crucial economic and diplomatic support. Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2025/05/25/7513984/

