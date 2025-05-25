Connect with us

How many children Boris Johnson does it? Carrie Johnson announces the surprise birth of the fourth child

Carrie Johnson, wife of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has just announced the birth of their fourth child

10:24, May 25, 2025Update 10:25 am, May 25, 2025

Boris Johnson starts from the Thanksgiving Service to mark the 80th anniversary of the day VE at the Westminster Abbey on May 08, 2025 in London, England.
Boris Johnson has again become daddy(Picture: Samir Hussein / Wireimage))

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson welcomed a new little girl.

The mother revealed on Instagram that their little daughter, named Poppy Eliza Josephine Johnson, was born on Wednesday May 21.

The couple managed to maintain the last pregnancy under the Wraps and before A surprise announcement on social networks.

Carrie wrote in an article on social networks on Saturday May 24: “Welcome to the world Poppy Eliza Josephine Johnson born May 21. AKA Pops, Pop Tart. I can't believe how pretty and small.

“I'm not sure that I have slept for a minute since you were born because I can't stop looking at what extent you are completely charming.”

Ex-PM Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson
Ex-PM Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson welcomed their fourth child(Picture: Getty images))

The 37 -year -old man thanked the maternity team for hospitals at the University College London after the birth of his fourth and “last” child.

She continued: “Thank you very much to the incredible UCLH maternity team and in particular in Asma and Patrick who maintained me so well during all my pregnancies. I really can't thank you guys.

“Wilf, Romy and Frank are completely delighted, in particular Romy who was desperate for a little sister. Bring the matching dresses.

“A last member of a gang. Back from the hospital now and time for cocktails and pizza with my little drowsiness on my knees. Life does not improve.”

The content cannot be displayed without consent

How many children Boris and Carrie Johnson have?

The couple already share three children Wilfred, five, Romy, three years old and Frank, 22 months.

Boris Johnson, previously leader of the Conservative Party, won the general elections as a leader in December 2019. The couple moved n ° 10 together and I got married in 2021With a party in the garden on rue Downing.

The PM treated with Brexit and the pandemic During his visit to Downing Street, but also welcomed two children with Carrie at that time.

The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, in April 2020. In December 2021, Carrie gave birth to their second child, a girl called Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson.

Boris Johnson with his new daughter Poppy Eliza Josephine Johnson
Boris Johnson with his daughter Poppy Eliza Josephine Johnson(Picture: Instagram / @ Carrielbjohnson))

Their third child, Frank Alfred Ulysse Johnson, was born in July 2023, when Carrie also announced the news on Instagram.

How many other children have Boris Johnson?

During his speech of resignation, Boris thanked his wife Carrie and “all my children”.

It is believed that Boris Johnson has nine children, but he has not officially confirmed this number.

He has five other children of public knowledge: Lara Lettice, 27, Milo Arthur, 25, Cassia Peaches, 23, and Theodore Apollo, 21, all with his ex-wife Marina Wheeler. He also has a girl, Stephanie Macintyre, after a connection with Helen McIntyre in 2009.

Asked the number of children he had before the 2019 elections, Johnson told LBC: “I really like my children, but they don't stand this election and I will not comment on them.”

The former Prime Minister is married three times, first at Allegra Mostyn Owen with whom he was married for six years before divorcing.

He then married lawyer Marina Wheeler in 1993, which lasted 25 years. The couple separated in 2018 in the middle of the rumors of his affair with his wife now Carrie, who had worked as a conservative spinner.

