PM Shehbaz arrives in Istanbul, will meet Turkish President Erdogan today: PMO – Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Istanbul on Sunday during a two -day visit to Turkiye, the first stage of his tour in four countries in friendly countries, in order to express his gratitude for supporting Pakistan during the recent conflict with India.

According to a stattement from the Prime Minister Office, Upon Arrival at the Istanbul Airport, the Prime Minister was received by Turkish Minister for National Defense Yasar Guller, Governor Istanbul Davut Gul, President of Pakistan-Turkiye Cultural Association Burhan Kayaturk, Pakistans Ambassador to Turkiy General Istanbul Nouman Aslam, Senior Officials of the Turkish government and Pakistani diplomats published in Turkiye.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan today, according to the press release. The two leaders will discuss additional cooperation between Turkiye and Pakistan in various fields, including defense, economics, tourism and culture.

The press release added that the objective of visiting the Prime Ministers was to thank the inhabitants of Turkiye, in particular President Erdogan, for having supported the Pakistans Principed Stand in the recent tension of Pakistan-Indies.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar, Minister of Information and Dissemination Attaullah Tarar, and the special assistant Tariq Fatemi also accompanied the Prime Minister.

This is the first step in the first visit in four of four countries to strengthen links with friendly countries. In addition to Turkiye, he will also go to Iran, Azerbaijan and Tadjikistan from May 25 to 30, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The tour follows diplomatic support expressed by three of these countries for Pakistan during the recent military confrontation with India.

During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz will have large discussions with the leaders of these countries on a whole range of questions covering bilateral relations and matters of regional and international importance, the Foreign Affairs Bureau said.

He will also have the opportunity to express the deepest appreciation and recognition for the supporting support in Pakistan by the sympathetic countries during the recent crisis with India, he noted.

Fahrettin Altun, Erdogans responsible for communications said on x During the meeting, bilateral relations, regional and international issues, including the fight against terrorism, will be discussed.

Altun said that various aspects of bilateral relations between Turkiye and Pakistan will be assessed, according to a Google translation of his post.

The joint measures taken within the framework of Pakistan-Turkiye High Level Strategic Cooperation Council in accordance with the last meeting of the two leaders in February will be examined, said the Turkish official.

While in Tadjikistan, probably the last stage of his tour, the Prime Minister will also attend the International Conference on Glaciers which will be held in his capital, Dushanbe, on May 29 and 30.

While tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi have intensified, India launching fatal strikes on Pakistan on May 6, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had transmitted his solidarity to the Prime Minister and said that he supported Pakistans and limited policies.

After the Tit-For-Tat air attacks and a ceasefire interviewed in the United States between the two neighbors, the president in Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, had warmly congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz for a remarkable success of the Pakistans, according to the PM office.

Iran had also proposed to mediate during climbing and visited Islamabad and New Delhi in peace efforts, which were appreciated by Prime Minister Shehbaz and the military spokesman.