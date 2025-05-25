Here is how PM Modis Ahmedabad Roadshow will have an impact on your trips, trips, flight plans tomorrow | Ahmedabad News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday evening will organize a road show at Ahmedabad City, following Operation Sindoor. The event that takes place between Airport Circle and Indira Bridge Circle, will lead to road closures in Ahmedabad and to the impact of those who go between Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, as well as those who seek to fly in and outside the city on May 26.

The restrictions will remain in place between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., due to the security protocols, in accordance with the council issued by the Ahmedabad traffic police on Saturday. Take a look at how it affects your schedule:

Road closures and alternative routes

A notification concerning restrictions on wider roads and alternative routes was issued by the police commissioner of Ahmedabad GS Malik on Saturday.

The story continues below this announcement

The route between the airport to the airport circle until the Apollo circle is closed.

– Instead, vehicles ranging from the Indira bridge to Gandhinagar can go from the Nobel Junction Nagar T to Nana Chiloda and on Apollo Circle. Those who range from the Indira bridge to Dafnala can go from the noble nagar t junction to Naroda Patiya and to the FSL crossroads to reach it. The commuters ranging from the Apollo circle to Naroda can turn to Karai Crossroads and to Nana Chiloda and from there to Naroda. This space of the Apollo circle in Shahibaug can turn to the Tapovan circle on the Circle of Prabodhraval and the Circle of the Subhash bridge to reach it, the traffic police said.

The Dafnala circle road to the airport circle will be closed for traffic.

– Vehicles from Dafnala to Gandhinagar can go from the Subhash bridge circle to the Chimanbhai Patel bridge and to the Tapovan circle and to the capital. Motorists can also carry out Ghevar encircling at FSL Crossroads in Rameshwar, Naroda Patiya and Nana Chiloda.

Commute towards and since Gandhinagar

For those who use this road to move between Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, the police suggested other ways.

Use Subhash Bridge to get to Vist, then to the Tapovan circle. From Dafnala, go to Rameshwar, then on Patiya and Nana Chiloda, to Gandhi.

Access to the airport

The story continues below this announcement

For those who hope to take a flight between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on May 26, the police asked them to leave two hours earlier than they had already planned, in order to avoid delays. Potential passengers were invited to keep their flight tickets at hand to show them to the police staff who handle control points so that they are allowed to reach the airport.

The road between Dafnala and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport will be a limited area after 4 p.m. on May 26. Only the verified vehicles involved in the PM roadshow or seeking access to the airport will be allowed to pass.

Likewise, the road between Indira Bridge Circle and the airport will also be very limited. Citizens can use the Hansol Circle route to get to the virgin hotel, then to the airport.

Roadshow participations

Those who hope to see the roadshow must reach the place and take their place at 5 p.m., said the traffic police.

No parking areas

The story continues below this announcement

All of the limited parts of the road and service roads were declared non-noming zones after 1 pm on May 26, until the roadshow is finished and the police opened the roads for normal traffic.

Call to residents and assistance lines

Police in the city of Ahmedabad called Hansol, Kotarpur, Nobelnagar, Meghaninagar and Sardarnagar to cooperate with them on Saturday and do not leave their homes with vehicles during the road unless it is absolutely necessary and to use alternative routes if the necessity occurs.

The title of the traffic police 1095 can be called for problems relating to the program.