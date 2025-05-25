Donald Trump demands student names at Harvard





President Donald Trump demanded the names of foreign students at Harvard after a federal judge blocked his administration's decision to cut the registration by the University of foreign students.

“Why does Harvard do not say that nearly 31% of their students come from foreign land, and yet these countries, some not at all friendly in the United States, pay nothing to the education of their student, and they do not intend it,” said Trump in an article on his Truth social platform on Sunday.

“We want to know who these foreign students are, a reasonable demand because we give Harvard billions of dollars, but Harvard is not exactly to come. We want these names and these countries.”

Newsweek contacted the White House and Harvard for comments via emails sent outside regular working hours.

Why it matters

The Ministry of Internal Security announced that Harvard's certification as part of the student and exchange visitors program had been revoked, accusing Harvard of creating a dangerous campus environment by allowing “anti-American and pro-terrorist agitators” of harassment and assault of Jewish students on the campus and coordinating the Chinese Communist Party. The ministry said that existing foreign students should transfer or lose their legal status.

But a judge suspended this decision after the university continued “to stop the arbitrary, capricious, illegal and unconstitutional action of the government”.

It was the last climbing of the fighting of the administration with Ivy League university, because it openly challenged the limitation requests to limit pro-Palestinian activism and diversity, equity and inclusion practices (DEI). The administration has frozen or canceled federal subsidies and Harvard contracts worth 3 billion dollars in recent months, and Trump is also looking to strip the school of its tax exemption status. The university brought a separate legal action to block the cuts in April.

What to know

The Harvard trial said that the government's action would have an “immediate and devastating effect for Harvard and more than 7,000 visas holders”.

Harvard registered 6,793 international students during the school year 2024-25, according to 27.2% of the total registration, according to data published on the University's website.

During the inclusion of researchers, Harvard’s international population is more than 10,000. The Harvard international office lists the 150 international students and researchers from China, India and Canada.

The action of the administration took place after the Secretary of Internal Security, Kristi Noem, on April 16, demanded that Harvard provide information on what she called “illegal and violent” activities of university foreign student visa holders, warning that the university would lose its ability to register international students if the information was not provided.

Noem said in a letter to Harvard on Thursday that his response was “insufficient”. She said that Harvard can find her ability to welcome foreign students if he produces files to foreign students within 72 hours. Its updated request requires all recordings, including “audio or video sequences, concerning illegal activity, whether on or outside campus, by a non -immigrant student registered at Harvard University in the past five years.”

Harvard declared in the trial filed on Friday that he had provided “thousands of data points concerning the entirety of its student population in F-1” in response to the request of Noem and that the Ministry of Internal Security did not explain why the university's response was not sufficient “not to mention the identity of real non-compliance with the regulation of the school or to follow one of the detailed processes required under the regulation before certification of a school “.

The University has declared that “countless academic programs, research laboratories, clinics and courses supported by Harvard international students were put in disarray” a few days before obtaining the diploma and that most international students from Harvard, as well as their dependents “,” will have no choice but to guarantee the transfer to another school or the risk of being made without legitimate status “.

What people say

Trump also referred to the major university endowment in his social article of truth, by writing: “Harvard has $ 52,000,000, using it and stop asking the federal government to continue to grant you money!”

Harvard president Alan Garber said in a message to the Harvard community after the judge's decision: “This is an essential step to protect the rights and opportunities of our international students and academics, which are essential to the university mission and community.

Harvard spokesperson Jason Newton said in a statement in Newsweek earlier Friday: “Government's action is illegal. We have fully determined to maintain Harvard's ability to welcome our international students and academics, who come from more than 140 countries and enrich the university – and this nation -.

Newton added: “This action of reprisals threatens serious damage to the Harvard community and our country, and undermines the academic and research mission of Harvard.”

Stephen Yale-Loehr, professor of retirement of immigration law at Cornell University, previously declared in Newsweek: “I think Harvard will win his trial, for procedural and substantial reasons. Procedural, immigration regulations cannot simply issue specific procedures to revoke a school to register international students. Simply publish a press release or a letter announcing the revocation. “

What is the next step

US District Judge Allison Burroughs granted Harvard's request on Friday for a temporary ban, arousing the action of the administration against Harvard pending.

Burroughs provided for a status hearing on May 27 and another hearing on May 29 on the opportunity to issue a preliminary injunction.

Meanwhile, Harvard has set up a frequently asked questions page to provide information and advice on the situation.

