From Maoist shadows to milestones: PM Modi is transformation in Katejhari, Dantewada on 'Mann Ki Baat' | India News





PM Modi file photo New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined the remarkable transformation of Katejhari on Sunday in the Maharashtra and Dantewada to Chhattisgarh, the regions which were once seized by Maoist violence.Addressing the Nation, Prime Minister Modi shared that recently, the inhabitants of the village of Katejhari in the Maharashtra Gadchiroli district attended a historic moment, the arrival of the very first bus service. Once in the grip of Maoist threats, the village broke out to celebrate, the inhabitants welcoming the bus with beats of beats and joy.“It's such a common thing to travel by bus. But I want to talk to you about a village where a bus has arrived for the first time. People who have been waiting for this day for years. And when the bus arrived in the village for the first time, people welcomed it by playing the battery. There was a paved road in the village; People needed it, but a bus had never run here before. Why, because this village was affected by Maoist violence, “said Prime Minister Modi.“This place is in the MAHARASHTRA gadchiroli district, and the name of this village is Katejhari. This change in Katejhari is felt throughout the region.Focusing on the Dantewada district in Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Modi praised the exceptional academic performance of students in the exams of the board of directors 10 and 12 recently declared. Dantewada dominated the state in class 10 results and ranked sixth in class 12, with an impressive 95%success rate.“In 'Mann Ki Baat', we have already discussed the Bastar Olympic Games which took place in Chhattisgarh and scientific laboratories in areas affected by Maoists. Children here have a passion for science. They also do very well in sport. Such efforts show how much people are in these fields.“I am also very happy to know that the results of the Dantewada district in the 10th and 12th exams were excellent. With a result of around 95%, this district exceeded the 10th results. During the 12th exam, this district obtained the sixth position in Chhattisgarh,” he added.

