The Jokowi diploma survey has been arrested, observe: not yet the permanent legal force
Jakarta, kompas.com – the results of the search carried out by Criminal investigation Against the authenticity of the 7th presidential diploma of the Joko Widodo presidential election (Jokowi) It is considered not to have permanent legal force.
“The results of the police survey are not case law, have no permanent legal force yet so that they cannot be used as a basis to arrest the case,” said police at the Institute for Security and Strategic Studies (ISESSS), Bambang Rukminto When contacted by Kompas.com, Friday (05/23/2025).
He said the task of the police of the criminal justice system was as aquetter, not the party that condemned it.
“Only the verdict of the court judges can arrest the case. The task of the police of our criminal justice system as an uneasy, not condemned, like the judges,” continued Bambang.
Meanwhile, the results submitted by the Directorate of General Crimes (Dittipidum) of the National Police were only limited to surveys.
“The letter of termination of the survey or known as SP2LID is not part of the mechanism of criminal justice stipulated in the code of criminal procedure,” said Bambang.
Bambang explained that a new case could be declared officially arrested by the issuance of an inquiry dismissal order (SP3).
SP3 can be tested by a prelimination mechanism. While SP2LID is an internal decision of investigators who do not normally bind the parties and cannot be tested in court.
He considered that the end of the case by Bareskrim at the survey stadium via SP2LID could be a bad precedent if he is not transparent and responsible.
“Imagine if the investigator did not want to conduct an investigation or an investigation, the case would certainly not work,” he continued.
In such conditions, said Bambang, the only way to correct is through internal supervision mechanisms such as Propam, Wasidik or Irwasum Polri.
However, this mechanism is in the same institution, it is therefore feared that objective assessments are difficult to carry out.
It was reported that the director of general crimes (Dirtipidum), the general brigadier of the police, Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro, said that the investigation into the alleged report on a false diploma former president Joko Widodo was arrested.
This was decided after Bareskrim completed the Medico-Legal Laboratory Test (Labfor) in Jokowi diploma.
The results of the laboratory test declared that the former head of the State diploma was identical to the comparison of his classmates at the Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University (UGM).
“According to the complaint process, it can be concluded that there was no criminal act so that this case was arrested inquiry,” said Djuhandhani at a press conference for the criminal investigation, Jakarta, Thursday 5/22/2025).
Djuhandhani explained that the investigator received the original document from the forest baccalaureate diploma on behalf of Joko Widodo with NIM 1681 KT published on November 5, 1985.
The diploma was also tested in the laboratory with a comparison sample of three colleagues from Jokowi classmates.
“The laboratory was tested with a comparison sample of three colleagues at the Conference at the Faculty of Forestry UGM, including paper documents, paper safety, printing techniques, handwritten ink, stamp stamps and ink signature of the same product,” he said.
