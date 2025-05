Carrie Johnson (37) brought the news to Instagram, specifying that Poppy Eliza Josephine Johnson was born in a maternity hospital in London. “I can't believe you are beautiful and little. Poppy Eliza Josephine is the couple's fourth child, after Wilfred, Romy and Frank. “Thank you very much for the extraordinary maternity team of the UKLH (University of London Hospitals) in particular in Asma I Patrick, who has taken care of me so well.” Added the former British Prime Minister. Recommendations Erika Isac, the artist who launched “Macarena”: “When the extreme right is land, we are not only parties, but of a culture of fear, of the ruin of control” Carrie Johnson also said that she had just eaten “cocktails and a pizza with a little baby sleeping in her arms”. “Life cannot be more beautiful,” she concluded. Boris and Carrie Johnson hired in 2019 and were in May 2021. The first child, Wilfred, was born in April 2020, followed by Romy in December 2021 and Frank in July 2023. Poppy, who, according to Carrie Johnson, is the “last member of the clan” Johnson, is the new child of the former British Prime Minister. Boris Johnson (60) has four children Audi, Milo, Cassia I Theodore with her second wife, Marina Wheeler, who divorced in 2018, as a girl resulting from an adventure in Macintyre art. Follow the last video



