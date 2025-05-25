PM Shehbaz meets President Erdogan in Istanbul

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets the president of Turkiye, Tayyip Erdogan, at the presidential office, Istanbul, Turkiye, May 25, 2025.

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Tayyip Erdogan President on Sunday in Istanbul on Sunday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Turkiye during the first stage of his regional tour of four nations to thank the allies of the Pakistans for their support during the recent dead end with India.

The Minister of National Defense of Turkiyes, Yasar Guller, welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz upon arrival at Istanbul airport.

“During the meeting [between PM Shehbaz and PresidentErdogan]Bilateral relations, regional and international issues, including the fight against terrorism, will be discussed, “said Erdogan communications chief Fahrettin Altun, on X.

The two leaders would also discuss the expansion of cooperation between Turkiye and Pakistan in various fields, including defense, economy, tourism and culture.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by a delegation which includes Dar-Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister of Information Attaullah Tarar and the special assistant of Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi.

In addition to Turkiye, Prime Minister Shehbaz would also visit Azerbaijan, Iran and Tajikistan. This multi-nation visit should focus on strengthening bilateral links and discussion of regional issues.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will have large discussions with the leaders of these countries on a full range of questions covering bilateral relations and matters of regional and international importance, said PM Office Media Wing in a press release.

The Prime Minister, during his visit to these countries, will have the possibility of expressing the deepest assessment and recognition for the extensive support in Pakistan by friendly countries during the recent dead end with India.

He will also attend the international glacier conference in Dushanbe, Tadjikistan, which will be held from May 29 to 30.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had reaffirmed his unshakable country in Pakistan, assuring Islamabad that Turkey, to God, would be held in Pakistan in both stages and bad times.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan announced full support and strong solidarity with the Pakistani government and people, despite the boycotts of India, while Iran had extended an offer of mediation and defusing tensions between Pakistan and India, which made a work in the worst fights during the decades.

According to the press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, had a telephone conversation on Saturday with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov.

During the discussion, the two leaders reviewed the whole spectrum of bilateral relations and exchanged points of view on regional and international developments. They also talked about the next visit to PM Shehbaz in Azerbaijan.

It is relevant here to mention that Pakistan has launched a diplomatic campaign to discuss with its sympathetic countries of the India aggression towards Pakistan on unsightly allegations of the participation of the latter in the attack by Pahalgam.

At least 26 people were killed in the attack on April 22 against tourists in the picturesque part of the IIOJK, Pahalgam. Following which India immediately blamed Pakistan for the attack without providing proof corroborating the complaint, which was refused by Islamabad, and launched a series of small cross -border attacks before launching missile strikes inside the country.

This led to a short-term battle between the neighboring countries of nuclear weapons, which ultimately ceased by the intervention of the United States, as American President Donald Trump said.

The President of the Pakistan Party Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto, will lead a high -level delegation including key parliamentarians to world capital to present a Pakistani case at the international level after the recent Pakistani conflict of India.

On Friday, during a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz, the PPP chief thanked the Prime Minister for having trusted him with this diplomatic task and sentenced the management of the Pakistani delegation to him.

I hope that under your management, this delegation will present the position and story of the Pakistans in the world in a complete and effective manner, said the Prime Minister.