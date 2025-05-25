Trump rents West Point athletes, brings the quarter-arrière “ Captain America '' on stage





President Donald Trump delivered the opening speech to West Point on Saturday and gave a cry to the “first -rate athletes” at school.

“I love sports stuff. What you did is quite surprising,” said Trump before highlighting the male butt team.

“Last year, for the very first time, the army butt became the Male Cross -classified N ° 1 team throughout the country. It is also a difficult sport.”

President Donald Trump arrives to deliver the start of the graduate cadets of the United States Military Academy in West Point, NY, Saturday May 24, 2025. (AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Trump then pivoted the football team, which was ranked nationally earlier this year.

“Your second year, Army Football Beat Navy, 20-17, and the following year, you did it again, swing Navy, 17-11 and dominant Air Force, 23-3,” continued Trump. “But this year, the Black Knights fought in the Top 20 at the national level and accumulated your longest victory sequence since 1949 with the help of the daily graduate of Bryson daily, or as you call it, Captain America. I arrived at a match. I said:” He could enter the NFL. “But he chose this life.

Trump then implored daily to approach the scene and say a few words.

“Go for the army football. I can't wait to graduate. Like guys,” he said.

The Army quarter Bryson Daily (13) runs with the ball in the first half of a match against Tulane on December 6, 2024, in West Point, NY (APTO Photo / Adam Hunger)

Brett Favre suggests that the Netflix documentary targets it for Trump's support

“I just hit his shoulder. It's like hitting a piece of steel. The guy is in good shape,” said Trump while Daily left the scene. “There is always a reason to succeed. At a time when other quarters of high level thought of becoming pro, Bryson's spirit was on something else. He said to an interviewer earlier this year, I focused on my career as an infantry officer.” That's what he wants to do.

Trump gave a speech to Alabama graduates earlier this month, highlighting their teams and the former football coach Nick Saban.

Trump told the 1,002 graduate cadets that the Academy was “the most elite and legendary military academy in human history”.

President Donald Trump walks on the ground before addressing graduates of the United States Military Academy in West Point at Michie Stadium on May 24, 2025, in West Point, NY (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

Trump reprimanded the previous foreign policy initiatives. And he declared the end of the critical theory of race, Dei's initiatives and men in women's sports while producing a return to systems based on traditional merit and military values.

