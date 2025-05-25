Politics
China, declaration of Russian leaders avoided the wording which could upset Japan
A joint statement signed by Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin earlier this month avoided the wording that could upset Japan, with Beijing asking to remove such a reference so as not to damage links with the neighboring country, diplomatic sources said on Sunday.
The suppression apparently indicates the Chinese management attempt to stabilize its relations with Japan, an American security ally, in the midst of an intensifying confrontation between Beijing and Washington.
In the document approved by the two leaders during their talks at the top on May 8 in Moscow, China and Russia, promised to “further deepen mutual trust and cooperation between their soldiers, extend the scale and scope of joint exercises and organize joint and regular air patrols”.
The combined photo shows Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) (Getty / Kyodo) and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. (Kyodo) == Kyodo
The sources said that the joint declaration draft initially referred to the commitment of the two countries to “maintain the security of Northeast Asia”, which could suggest an increase in military activities joined by them in the vicinity of Japan.
Japan has repeatedly expressed its concerns concerning joint military exercises between the two countries, including the flights of concerted bombers and the navigation of warships, near its territory.
The joint declaration of declaration on the deepening of the strategic partnership of China-Russia also said that Moscow welcomes the investments of Chinese companies in a special economic zone on a group of islands held by Russia claimed by Japan, and that Beijing will study with caution the possibility, according to sources.
This sentence concerning the disputed islands, called the Northern territories by Japan and the Kurils of the South by Russia, was finally suppressed, they said. The territorial row has long been a source of friction between Tokyo and Moscow, preventing them from signing a peace treaty after the Second World War.
The writing of the document began seriously at the end of last year, the best Chinese diplomat Wang Yi leading the process, according to the sources, adding that the document has been revised several times.
Xi went to Moscow earlier this month for her summit with Putin and to attend a ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe, which Russia observed the day of victory. The Chinese chief also watched a military parade on Moscow Red Square.
Russia and China have reinforced their links in recent years, Beijing opposing Western sanctions against Moscow on its large -scale invasion of Ukraine which began in February 2022.
According to the joint declaration, XI and Putin have undertaken to respond resolutely to respond to Washington's “confinement” policy.
The published document urged Japan to “learn from the atrocious crimes it has committed” and to be “cautious in its words and its actions” on historical and distance from militarism.
Putin told Xi that he would be “happy” to visit China to attend a ceremony in September to mark the 80th anniversary of what Beijing called for his victory in the Japanese war of 1937-1945.
Masayuki Masuda, chief of the Chinese division of the National Institute for Defense Studies, based in Tokyo, said that the reference to the deeper military collaboration of Beijing-Moscow in Northeast Asia “could have triggered a backlash of Japan, the United States and South Korea”.
China probably did not want the document to comb a picture of “a Japanese-American-Korean alliance against the Chinese-Russian-North-Core camp”, he said.
Russia and North Korea have also widened bilateral military cooperation as part of a partnership treaty signed by Putin and the North Korean leader Kim Jong one in June of last year.
North Korea is said to have received technical assistance from Russia for its military development in exchange for sending troops to help Russia in its war against Ukraine.
|
