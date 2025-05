Release alert: Trump orders the Raboupage of the National Security Council

US President Donald Trump. (AP photo / file)

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, ordered a major overhaul of the National Security Council, aimed at reducing its size, withdrawing several people appointed politicians and returning numerous career staff in their original agencies, according to US officials, reports AP. The NSC, created under President Harry Truman, advises the president on national security and the questions of foreign policy.

Reorganization should considerably reduce NSCS staff, who had reached around 395 people, including around 180 support staff. About 90 to 95 political experts loaned by other agencies will have the opportunity to return to their initial roles. Some people named politicians can also be reassigned elsewhere in the administration, according to an official.

This decision follows the recent evidence of the National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, who had adopted a more traditional republican approach to foreign policy. Waltz had faced criticism for including journalist Jeffrey Goldberg in a secure messaging thread linked to a military operation sensitive to Yemen. Although he took responsibility for creating groups, he said he didn't know how Goldberg had been added. Waltz, now appointed ambassador to the United Nations, was replaced interim by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The changes reflect that Trumps push to align the NSC more closely with its first program in America and to give more influence to the State Department and to the Pentagon on foreign policy. However, Trump continues to count in large part on his own instinct when making national security decisions.

The upheaval intervenes in the middle of the first turbulence in the second term of Trumps. Earlier this month, Trump rejected several NSC officials after pressure from the far-right activist Laura Loodor, who questioned staff loyalty and promoted conspiracy theories.

An official of the White House who spoke under the cover of anonymity confirmed that the overhaul, reported for the first time by Axios, was in progress. Andy Baker, the national security adviser for vice-president JD Vance, and Robert Gabriel, assistant to the policy for politics, will serve as assistant national security advisers, according to the White House manager.

