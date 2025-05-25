



Yesterday, President Donald J. Trump sent more than 1,000 graduate cadets from the United States Military Academy to West Point, where he delivered an inspiring service of service, sacrifice and victory.

Here are the strengths:

Hang on to your culture and your traditions because this is what makes something really great and that is what made the army large, culture and tradition. Whether talking about a battalion, a company, a sports team or even a nation, history has shown that in many ways, culture is fate, so do not let anyone destroy the culture of victory. You have to win. Look instead of the purchase options … You have chosen the honor and you have chosen the sacrifice. Instead of business costumes and dressed shoes, you have chosen muddy boots and fatigue and keeping yourself in shape because West Point cadets have not only the brightest spirits, you also have the most courageous hearts and the noblest souls. Looking at the work of the American armed forces is not to organize dragster shows, transforming foreign cultures or spreading democracy to everyone in the world to the point of a firearm. The military's work consists in dominating any enemy and destroying any threat to America anywhere, at any time and any place. Look from Lexington to Yorktown, from Gettysburg to Sicily, and from Inchon à Faltujah, America was won and saved by an uninterrupted chain of soldiers and patriots who ran to the sound of firearms, jumped into battle lugs, and loaded in fire to take the victory, regardless of the cost. Look at each cadet on the ground before I know this morning because it is one day that you will never forget. In a few moments, you will graduate from the most elite military academy and the history of human history and you will become officers in the largest and most powerful army that the world has ever known. President Trump recognized the youngest Ricky McMahon: in 2004, when Ricky was just a little boy … His father, Lieutenant-Colonel Michael McMahon, made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation in Afghanistan. Today, Lieutenant Col McMahon rests not far from here in the West Point cemetery. Last year, two decades after losing his father, Ricky placed a gold chip from the 1985 1985 class ring in a crucible along 87 other rings with West Point graduates that have been melted to forge people now worn by the 2025 class … Each of you will carry the memory of Michaels with you always while you continue. President Trump recognized the youngest Chris Verdugo: last January, when more than 1,000 cadets volunteered for an 18 and a half year walk during an icy winter night, the Cadet Chris Verdugo finished the task in two hours and 30 minutes flat Basser the international record for the 13 -minute competition … It is really the definition of the strong army.

