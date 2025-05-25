ThoseUSA-China conflict The rare earths, at the curling curriculum between Trump and Xi Jinping The United States is not all to get their hands on these critical mtaux which China detects to read the global quasi-monopoly. Armelle BohineustLe Figaro

The port of Lianyungang, in the province of Jiangsu in China, a crossing of the rare land trade. AFP

Subscribe DS now and enjoy the audio reading function. Kick

Rare earths. A few years ago, no one outside the specialists Nen had heard of. And yet, these minerals are today at the curry of the conomic and commercial wars which dchire the plant. Donald Trumpna Modul its attitude rather hostile towards kyiv quaprs be reached an agreement on the exploitation of critical minerals in Lukraine, which would have 5% of the world's rare earthworms. The Amrican Prsident Na, moreover, not hsit threaten to resort the strength to get their hands on Greenland, Limimense the Arctic with the rich subsoils in rare land and other critical mtls.

The rare lands is also the lever activated by China DS Le 4vril, two days after Donald Trump imposed exorbitant customs duties to him. Pkin has DCID to restrict exports of the most essential among these MTALS. And was well ready to come back clearly on this subject during the trve signs the 12th with Washington.

In Ukraine, Trump sought to mark a territory

With the return of the empires, the Mtaux sapparent of the territories conquer and DFED, observes Yves JGOUREL, Professor DCONOMIE of the first mornings at the CNAM (National French Conservatory of the Arts and Mutrics). We come back the logic of the basement. Donald Trump understood that it was necessary to have the RSERVES of criticism minerals and block Lavance de la China. In Ukraine, he sought to mark a territory, notes the specialist.

The term rare earths dsigne in ralics 17 mtaux, dysprosium, gadolinium, terbium, nodyme or even yttrium, which their magnificent and luminescent owners sometimes make you irreplaceable. They are essential for powerful locks in tears, the motors of reader vehicles, the Oliennes in the production of lasers, dcrans, braking systems, in the refining of ptroge products, in Larospatial or even in LED lamps. In the dpit of what their appellation suggests, they are quite rpandus in the terrestrial crote. On the other hand, they are difficult to extract because it is not very concentrated. And, overall, their extraction, sparation and purification are coteuses on the energy, in water and in polluting chemicals.

Remote, the United States and their little ones have little abandoned lextraction and the purification of rare earths. For the benefit of China, which has set out its power in this area by targeting, as its habit, the long term. And by installing his domination far beyond the lextraction. Today it extracts approximately 60% from rare earths. Above all, it purifies or refines around 90% of these prcieux elements today used in the world, welcoming many MTALs extracted in other countries in its factories.

It has been twenty years since China has understood the challenges of sovereignty around the first morning criticism and which intends to control the entire value of value, rsume the manager of a company Minire. For vehicles, she understood that what matters is the battery. She bought mines, develops refining, manufactured the matriages, she matrises the whole channel, he adds.

Absolute weapon

Pkin uses this norm powerless power that this quasi-monopoly confers. In 2010, DJ, China had completely suspended its deliveries of rare land to Japan as a rescue of a territorial conflict around the tiny Senkaku. In 2024, she prohibited exports to the United States of Gallium, Dantomine and Germanium.

But the trade war desure desure by Donald Trump conducts the PRS of the Chinese Prses, Xi Jinping, using this absolute weapon more brutally. Limiting exports allows them to put powerful brakes in the amrican wheels of new technologies. And above, to block the military power of the United States. The seven rare lands of which Pkin rosely restricted Lexport have chosen to have a maximum impact on the Militaro-Industrial Amrican complex, analysis Thomas Kruemmer, author of the rare blog Earths Observer. Pkin no longer wants his minerals, useful in guids missiles or drones, feed the amrcan Lindustry of tears, Rsume the specialist.

And, Chinese authorities are not putting pressure on their partners. South-Corennes companies have reu the order to no longer send products containing rare Chinese earths to the Socuts de DFENSE AMRICAINES, reports the Korea Economic Daily. The dam seems less radical lgard other countries or industries. Pkin a dlivr dbut may of dexportation permits at least four producers in rare earths, including Devolkswagen suppliers. However, the dlivrance of these permits can take months.

Malgr Lalerte of Japanese Lpisode fifteen years ago, her business partners are not being in their day's date, without really asking questions. In 2024, the United States imported more than 80% of the rare earths they used, mainly from the Asian glove. In Europe, according to Loffice German of Statistics Destatis, China resulted 46% of rare land imports in 2024, compared to 39% LANNE PRCDENTE. In critical mtls, treatment capacities are constantly concentrating while they are representing a disrative issue for nerve and economic scuris, sinquite the last report of the International Standing of the Tnergy (AIE) published on Wednesday.

We come to point where can now talk about survival, those of the European industries, the Laluminium, the Lacon, for example, underlines Yves Jgourel.

A Loccident's late rveil

Rveil in Western countries is late and winding. In the United States, an old mine reopened Mountain Pass, in California, in 2017. But, like a large part of the ore that is extracted there is then exhibited in China for refine, lexploitant, mp Materials, announced on the 17th that he ceased this activity, which has become unsuccessful due to customs duties.

Some projects are born to try to get out of this move. The Lynas group, Australian specialist of minerals and one of the rare producers of rare non -Chinese land, should create in 2025 a second line of treatment of these MTALS in Malaysia. In recycling, the Daisy Dapple Dapple Donto Donhone for RCUPRER RARE TERRES AND OTHER Critical MTALS.

Zurich, the young Franco-Amrican chemist Marie Perrin a patent has to facilitate and make the sparation of rare earths cleaner. Partnerships are emerging, such as Quad Critical Minerals between the United States, Japan, Laustralia and Linde, while Washington or Ottawa simplify the dextraction license processes. Ladminister Trump Sacitive too, well sr. It has authorized the minimum of deep waters and allocates $ 1,2 billion with rare earth treatment facilities.

Read tries to redentify a film

But, it is not easy to regain control. The progress towards the diversification of the chanes of the refined mtau will be slow, demonstrate Fatih Birol, boss of the laie. The Rare Land of Lynas subsidiary, in difficulty in creating its refining plant in Texas, has asked the White House to face the lexplosion of construction cottages.

Lunion in Europe also tries to redentify a film. It sets ambitious objectives of 2030, such as limiting 65% of the needs from imports from the only country, extracting 10% of critical MTALs employs and transforming this horizon 40%. And Brussels supports around fifty projects. In this context, a deposit of rare earths has been identified in sude.

All of this will not be Loccident to find, for years still, from China and its goodwill. Whether or not to deliver a world rare land accs. The one also to play on prices, by advertising competing projects elsewhere in the world.

Lanjeu of rare earths

Bulletin New news Do you want to stay at the top of Lingerfo? 24 hours offers two appointments per day, directly in your e-mail bote. To not miss anything of what is happening in your canton, Switzerland or in the world. Other newsletters Connect

You have found an error? Please point it out to us.