Have a false degree and digital democracy

JAKARTA (Antara) – The National Police Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) finally declared that the undergraduate diploma of the Gadjah Mada forestry faculty belonging to the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was original.
The conclusion was made after Bareskrim carried out a medical-legal test which included the analysis of paper materials, printing techniques, ink, stamps, signatures and comparison with the diplomas of the former Jokowi contemporary.
But apparently, this scientific evidence was unable to stop a fierce debate in real and virtual spaces. Even the debate is increasingly widespread and involves Gadjah Mada University, a campus that publishes the diploma.
Those who questioned the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma accused that the examination by the police of the criminal investigation was not reliable. On the other hand, false diplomas are accused of having committed research violations, because their research methodology is not credible, not validated, ignoring the principle of triangulation and visual illusion, therefore misleading. In this research world, can be classified as ethical violations and confirmed that the results are biased.
Apart from all these noise, seen on the other side, this case is not only a problem on the validity of a document, but a mirror of how the information is filtered, the truth is sought and digital ethics is tested.
Digital democracy
This case is a great challenge in modern democracy, when digital space is often unable to explain the common thread between facts and opinions, in the midst of “tsunami information”; Hoaks and disinformation seemed to be a verified truth.
It is a serious threat to the life of the nation because it can weaken the public's level of confidence or public confidence in official institutions, which ultimately damages the government's reputation and the future of democracy.
For this reason, it is time for us to consider a progressive solution, namely the presence of an independent verification institution, which is able to validate the documents of civil servants and the validity of the archives of educational documents.
In this case, the Ministry of Education and Sainte-Sainte-Sainte-Sainte This step has the potential to reduce similar controversies in the future.
The participation of third parties such as international organizations or independent academics to increase public confidence is important.
The alleged case of false diploma from Jokowi has taught us a number of things.
First, data literacy and scientific methods to manage public problems becomes a fundamental thing that must be a handful. Allegations without proof, only making the worsening of polarization and weakening the government communication model which is currently improved as an important development instrument.
Second, official institutions such as the Ministry of Education and Tekntek must be proactive to be intermediate and reduce speculation. UGM as a deemed university, can publish a guide to the publication process of a diploma from time to time. While social media played his role of doubt as a forum for a healthy discussion, he is at the same time a filtering effort to spread the hoaks.
In comparison, international cases such as accusations of corruption against former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro showed a similar dynamic. The accusation is based on non -produced documents, while the official survey provides stronger evidence. Such polarization expressed the public.
This allegedly false diploma affair confirms that the truth requires scientific discipline and open dialogue. This is a challenge for democracy in digital space: how to maintain the truth in the midst of an opinion that continues to “fight” real time. The consumer media can play its role as a “cooling machine” instead of making a worst situation.
Digital democracy
One of the objectives of accelerating digital transformation is to promote a new ecosystem of a healthy and dignified democratic space. Digital -based democracy should strengthen relations between government and the public, in the participatory communication model.
Dr Beth Simone Noweck, a digital democratic expert New York UniversityDeclaring: “Digital democracy can in fact increase the political and transparency participation of the government by allowing people to participate in the online decision -making process.
Dr. Viktor Mayer-Schönberger, a digital democratic expert University of OxfordSupports Simone's declaration, according to which “digital democracy can strengthen the relationship between the government and the community by allowing the community to provide comments in the decision -making process”.
In the government's agenda, for example, when determining strategic policies, the public can participate in the transmission of their online ideas and ideas.
It is not easy, because digital democracy also has several weaknesses, including all people do not have a solid connection to enter the digital technology room, so it needs equal access. In addition, digital democracy also requires data security to protect public information and prevent abuse.
Remember that the alleged case of false Jokowi diploma was born from the free distribution of new and freely data or images, causing noise and disputes of opinions that have led to the legal process.
In addition to these weaknesses, digital democracy also makes it possible to detect all forms of deviation very early on. So anyone who cannot dodge when you try to handle data or make public lies.
In the future, the independent verification system and the digitization of archives can be a solution to prevent similar controversies. By prioritizing facts, scientific methods and constructive dialogue, Indonesian society can build a more mature democracy, where the truth does not only concern who is most difficult to speak, but which is able to prove with data and integrity.
It takes the most effective concrete measures to increase public confidence in the validity of official documents in this digital age.
*) Dr Eko Wahyuanto is a professor at Multimedia College of St-Mmtc Yogyakarta
