



“President Trump was right on the whole wall, put an end to capture and liberation and will be held with the police,” wrote the general prosecutor Brenna Bird in an article on May 21 on his Facebook page. It was near the American border with Mexico, during a press conference organized by the Republican Procorneys General Association.

The Iowa Attorney General's Office General has not published a statement on the trip before or after, and did not posse BIRD official Facebook or X / Twitter.

This makes sense, because Bird did not go to Arizona to perform official tasks. The trip was the last sign that it is desperate to guarantee the approval of President Donald Trump when she considers whether she had to present herself to the post of governor in 2026.

Play with an audience of a

Bird thanked the border patrol and local police on the press conference with other republican general prosecutors on several occasions. But his target audience was clearly the “audience of one” in the White House. I reduced this video at the start of its two -minute comments:

Bird expressed his gratitude “as a mother, prosecutor and attorney general of Iowa” by seeing “the wall, how effective it is” and other “formidable” work on the southern border.

She struck the previous administration: “Under [President Joe] Biden, each state was a border state, and I think Iowa is about as far as you can get from an international border, but Iowa had border state problems. »»

Bird said that thanks to the current “large application” on the southern border, “launched by President Trump” with the support of the American prosecutor Pam Bondi and the director of internal security Kristi Noem, “we see effects and will continue to see effects in Iowa. We see less cartel activity, the drug transactions interrupted, and then you also have the impact on human traffic, that the strikes are close to all our hearts. ”

“We do not know what data she was quoting,” observed Marissa Payne, journalist for monks.

Bird allocated credit to the border patrol for caught “women's drummers”, drug traffickers and other violent criminals trying to cross the border. “They keep America safe with their work. So we thank them. They are heroes with a good heart. ”

She then praised Trump and her agenda, claiming that the police “persevered through the difficult times, and the moments when they had a leader in the White House, President Trump, who supported them and understood their mission. And it supports the application of the law and the guarantee of the border. ”

Bird added: “I was also happy to help support President Trump with what he is doing for the citizenship of the dawn, returning him to a common sense policy. Because no one should be rewarded for breaking the law. ”

In February, Bird led eighteen AG Républicains on a brief brief “friend of the court” defending the executive decree that Trump signed in his first day in office. Under this order, babies born in the United States would not automatically become citizens, but only if one of their parents was a legal citizen or resident.

Four federal judges have already judged that Trump's order probably violates the fourteenth amendment to the American Constitution, which is partly read: “All people born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to their jurisdiction, are citizens of the United States and the State where they reside.”

Bird followed his photo session on the border on May 21 with publications on social networks praising his record on immigration problems. In a Soviet style flourishing, she aligned herself with an infallible leader: “President Trump was right on everything – to build the wall, put an end to capture and liberation and stand with the police. Now, I am proud to work closely with President Trump to guarantee our border. ”

That Trump wants to work in close collaboration with Bird is an open question.

“She came out so early, and I appreciate it”

When Governor Kim Reynolds announced six weeks ago that she would not seek a third term in 2026, Bird quickly published a statement saying that she and her husband “would pray and think about what this decision means for our future. I appreciate the calls for encouragement that I have already received. I am determined to continue my work in the name of Iowans and to support President Trump as he works again in America. ”

Prayers can offer comfort and advice. But a white house sign would be more useful to Bird at the moment than a sign of God.

With Trump's support, Bird would become the first cycle of the GOP primary. Without this, she is a state official whose approval rating was more than ten points below the state, Rob Sand, the three consecutive polls from last year (see the coverage of the Iowa survey of the Moines Register from March, June and September 2024).

I don't know what kind of Bird conversations have had Trump or his political advisers in recent weeks. But we can all see that the president did not tip his hand.

Meanwhile, the state senator Mike Bousselot announced a month ago that he explored the governor's race, with the support of former Governor Terry Brantad. This must harm: Bird was a legal advisor to the governor for four years during the second BRANSTAD administration. Bousselot succeeded him to this role in early 2015.

The American representative Randy Feenstra (IA-04) has not only launched an exploratory committee, but already spending $ 400,000 on television advertising promoting his candidacy to be the next governor. This place says that FeenStra “stood with President Trump and fought Biden and the left” and “supported Trump to secure our border”.

Maybe Bird was irritated by posture. While she actively campaigned for Trump before the 2024 caucus, FeenStra (a Ted Cruz endorser in 2016) remained neutral in the presidential race. He would have seriously thought of approving him by Nikki Haley.

On May 16, the days after Feenstra launched his Adbird TV published a video on his political Facebook page and his X / Twitter thread. The message was not subtle, even without the additional emoji “one day …” and the eyes.

By bringing together clips of four distinct appearances, the video shows that Trump calling Bird a person who is so wonderful, someone who was with us very early and a great star, very popular. During a White House event to mark the month of women's history, Trump says: “She is so popular in Iowa. She came out so early, and I really appreciate her, it's great.”

The video ends with images from Trump during his Iowa Caucus victory evening. In a comment that generated media coverage at the time, Trump said: “She intensified, she will be your governor one day, I predict.

Asked about the video “Someday”, Bird told the register monks that she had received encouragement from Iowans through the State […] Running for the governor is not a decision to be taken lightly. We can't wait to share our plans soon for an exciting 2026.

If the idea was to push Trump to support her publicly, it has not yet worked.

Bird has a lot of time to decide which office to present itself in 2026. On the other hand, the more it delays, the more time competitors must lock the donors.

Feenstra said he said $ 1.1 million in the first 24 hours after launching its exploratory committee. Bousselot should be able to raise substantial funds via the Branstad network and its close links with the interests of Big AG. Former employee of the agricultural group of the Bruce Rastter summit, He Floor managed the Iowa Senate Immunity Bill of the Iowa Senate this year and was at the center of efforts to block the legislation targeting the pipeline SUMMIT CO2.

Bird's Campaign started the year with about $ 507,000 in cash. She has made a high dollar fundraising to monks on May 29, but will play the catch -up if she ends up running for the post of governor.

I suppose that at least that it obtains Trump insurance, Bird will ask for a second term as a Attorney General. We can see more public auditions before it committed in one way or another.

Final note: If Bird wins Trump's approval in the governor's race, I expect Bousselot to present himself for the Attorney General in 2026.

Full text of May 21 Facebook Post on the Bird Politics page:

Today, I am on the southern border of Yuma, the border crisis of the Azbecular Bidens was not only a question of the border state. He struck Iowa with fentanyl, milking and anarchy.

As a attorney general, I fought: continued the administrator of Bidens to enforce the immigration which remained in state law in Mexico to guarantee the border

President Trump was right on everything – Build the Wall, put an end to capture and release and stand with the police. Now I am proud to work closely with President Trump to guarantee our border.

Iowa deserves to be safe. This is why I am standing in the shoulder with the police in Arizona and why I will never stop fighting to secure our country.

This photo was attached to the post:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bleedingheartland.com/2025/05/24/brenna-bird-still-auditioning-for-donald-trump/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

