PM Narendra Modi Est Hails Operation Sindoor to stimulate feelings for interior manufacturing





New Delhi: Operation Sindoor, India military action against terrorist camps in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan on May 7, strengthened the feeling of domestic manufacturing in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday. Operation Sindoor has lent new confidence and new enthusiasm to the fight against terrorism around the world, he said. … our soldiers destroyed the terrorist bases; It was their indomitable courage, as well as the power of weapons, equipment and technology made in India. It also included the resolution of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The sweat of our engineers, our technicians, in fact, that of everyone is involved in this victory, said Modi. After this campaign, renewed energy is visible throughout the country concerning the voice for local, he added. The Sindoor operation was launched in retaliation for the terrorist attack sponsored by Pakistan in the Pahalgam of Kashmir on April 22 which killed 26 tourists. He also pointed out that he had spoken to parents who had promised to buy only locally manufactured toys and families who had committed themselves to have their next vacation at an Indian destination. Some people also planned to offer only gifts made by Indian craftsmen, he said. Modi has also urged all citizens to make a commitment to prioritize products produced at the national level as far as possible. I also urge you, let's make a commitment on this occasion everywhere in our lives, we will give priority to products made in the country, he said. He also talked about other local movements that took shape in certain parts of the country following anti-terrorism action. In many cities, a large number of young people have come together to become civil defense volunteers and we saw that Chandigarh's videos have become viral, he said. Poems were written on social networks, resolution songs were sung. Little children created paintings that transported large messages hidden from them, he added. In Katihar in Bihar, Kushinagar in UP, and many other cities, children born during this period were appointed Sindoor, said the Prime Minister. Prime Minister Modi has also mentioned local craft companies in the Northeast region, which had collected a global brand identity and congratulated the presence of women in agricultural technology with examples of women who use drones to spray fertilizers in their fields. Thinking about the impact transformer of technology on women's life in the Telangana Sangeddy district, said Modi, women who were to depend on others until some time ago these same women finish the work of pesticide spray on 50 acres of land with the help of drones. Three in the morning, two in the evening and the work is over. He also praised startups and other group initiatives that have favored sanitation and recycling. India efforts to promote native medicine like Ayurveda have also borne fruit on the world front. Yesterday, that is to say on May 24, a memorandum of understanding was signed in the presence of the director general of WHO and my friend Tulsi Bhai. In addition to this agreement, the work began on a module of traditional medicine dedicated within the framework of the international classification of health interventions. This initiative will help to ensure that Ayush reach a maximum number of people around the world in a scientific manner, he said. Tulsi Bhai refers to the nickname given to the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus by Modi at the World Summit of Investment and Innovation Ayush in 2022. Prime Minister Modi also praised anti-naxal efforts in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, where a bus has reached an isolated village for the first time after the neutralization of Maoist threats. He also congratulated the efforts of a lion census in Gir, Gujarat, which showed that the Lions population had increased to 891 compared to 674 in the past five years.

