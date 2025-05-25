PM China Li Qiang transmits Xi Jinping greetings in Prabowo





Jakarta, kompas.com – Chinese Prime Minister (PM) Li qiang Greetings of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the President of the Republic of Indonesia PRABOWO SUBIANTO. Li Qiang transmitted this when he was holding a bilateral meeting with the Indonesian president Prabowo suffered in The independent palaceJakarta, Sunday (25/05/2025). “First of all, I want to transmit the warm greetings and the best hope of President Xi Jinping to the president of His Majesty,” Li Qiang said after translating. Read also: Prabowo declares cooperation with the Chinese Coast Guard for Sea Watch Li Qiang said he was happy to be able to make an official visit to Indonesia at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Indonesia. According to him, it marked a 75 -year commemoration at the same time diplomatic relationship Between the People's Republic of China and Indonesia. “The goal of my visit at that time is to discuss cooperation with Indonesia in various related fields,” he said. Read also: Prabowo declares cooperation with the Chinese Coast Guard for Sea Watch On this occasion, Indonesian President Prabowo suffered also praised the arrival of Li Qiang. In fact, Prabowo also organized a welcome ceremony at the Merdeka Palace. “Once again, I welcome Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, and I want once again to express my gratitude for the great honor which was given to us to receive a noble visit to the Merdeka Palace,” said Prabowo at the meeting. Read also: the Chinese ship Wara-Wiri in the Natuna Sea, Ksal calculates a conducive situation Prabowo admitted that the Chinese Prime Minister's visit was very important because this meeting confirmed the proximity of the proximity of the two countries. “This is a very important visit in our opinion because His Majesty confirms a good and close friendship between China and the Republic of Indonesia, and also more important between the Chinese people and Indonesia,” he said. Read also: Indonesia-China agrees in maritime cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs: no line recognition of nine dash For Prabowo, this meeting also marked 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. “We are marking 75 years of diplomatic relations, also this year 70 years of the Asian African Conference in Bandung. We, two countries, each have a long history and now we have become partners who have a complete strategic relationship,” he said. For more information, Li Qiang made a working visit to Indonesia from May 24 to 26, 2025. Since his arrival in Indonesia yesterday afternoon, Li Qiang immediately organized a dinner or a gala dinner as well as a meeting with entrepreneurs in Indonesia. This morning, Li Qiang and his entourage met the Indonesian president to hold a bilateral meeting. Then, in the afternoon, Li Qiang should meet the president of the Indonesian parliament Puan Maharani.

Listen News writing And Choice news We are directly on your mobile phone. Choose access to your pillar channel at Komompas.com WhatsApp Channel News: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029vafpbedbpzjzrk13h3d. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp application.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2025/05/25/12163871/pm-china-li-qiang-sampaikan-salam-dari-xi-jinping-ke-prabowo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos