



The Républicains of the Chamber are muscular thanks to a bill on the taxes and expenses of President Trump this week. This week's vote sends a clear message to the place where the Republican Party is today.

Scott Detrow, host:

The Républicains of the Chamber are muscular thanks to a bill on the taxes and expenses of President Trump this week. The early morning vote met in part due to a last personal push of Trump himself. The legislation still has a long road before it can become law, but the vote this week sends a clear message on the place where the Republican Party is today. So, what does all this mean for Trump and the agenda of the Republicans, and what does that tell us about how they govern? We will talk about it with the correspondent for the NPR congress, Deirdre Walsh. Hey, Deirdre.

Deirdre walsh, byline: hey, scott.

Detrow: Remind us again, what is in this package?

Walsh: This invoice therefore includes 3.8 billions of dollars in tax discounts, 1.5 billion of expenses and around 300 billion for border defense and security programs. In terms of cutting, most of those come from changes to the Medicaid program. It is the health care program for low -income people, the elderly and people with disabilities. Adults without dependents must meet new work requirements, and others will have to meet new eligibility roles. An early estimate of the Congressional Budget Office estimates that because of these changes, at least 3.6 million people could lose their health care coverage. The bill also includes reductions in food aid programs and an increase of 4 dollars of dollars to the country's borrowing authority. It is to avoid a defect on the country's debt later this summer.

Detrow: Deirdre, for months, we have been talking about the huge divisions of the House Republican Caucus, the fact that they have such a narrow majority. And it really endangered this bill, and yet it has passed.

Walsh: Scott, it really resisted a factor, and it is President Donald Trump. As we saw in the previous votes with high issues in the House of Representatives, where there is a very narrow margin – three votes at the moment – the president is the closest. You know, I spoke to a president of the room who told me that he expected that President Johnson gets the bill at 90% of the path, 90 meters on the field, but he said that Trump was going to have to bend in the last 10 to get it on the finish line, and this is really how it happened.

We saw Trump coming on the hill on Tuesday. Even if there were these divisions between the moderates and the conservatives, he did not really have come into the details, but he clearly indicated that they had to put themselves online. When things started exploding the next day, people went to the White House and entered online. In the end, only two Republicans voted no. One voted present.

DETTROW: Was there any major changes to the bill, because all this took place?

Walsh: No, I mean, really minor changes, but it really resisted a political calculation for the Républicains of the Chamber. They don't want to go laterally with Trump or the republican base. They could risk a main challenge, an average tweet, threatening to remove them in their next campaign.

Detow: Let's go from average tweets to politics.

(LAUGH)

Detrow: The substance of this bill – What does she say about the situation of the Republican Party today?

Walsh: I mean, it is clear that it is Trump's party. He campaigned on the renewal of his tax discounts in 2017 which will expire at the end of this year. At the time, in 2017, he worked with people like the president of the Paul Ryan Chamber, who pushed very hard to have major changes, structural changes, compulsory spending programs like Medicaid, Medicare.

Trump removed this kind of table thing this time. He really focused on the kind of smaller articles he targeted on the political district. He campaigned on the deletion of taxes on advice and overtime to go to the voters of the working class in places like Las Vegas, and that has really helped his party to obtain many new supporters this time. These articles are in the bill, no tax and overtime, but they expire at the end of Trump's mandate. The rest of the spending cuts are permanent.

And I would simply say, as a whole, the republican party over the years has focused on reducing the deficit. Not so much in the republican package of the House – we are talking a lot about these discounts of spending, but in the large scheme, this bill adds billions of debt.

Detow: Tillions – So it goes to the Senate. What are we waiting for there?

Walsh: There will be changes, and it is possible, in the end, the kind of something that brings together the republican party – extend these tax reductions – could be somehow the thing that ends up being the easiest thing to do with money for the border. Medicaid cuts could be a problem for some Senate Republicans, and there are other preservatives in the Senate who only reject the Bill of the Chamber as really not serious on reduction expenses. The head of the majority of the Senate, John Thune, spoke this week this fact that the American credit rating was demoted due to hot air balloon deficits.

(Soundbit of archived registration)

John Thune: Many of our colleagues have clearly indicated that for a bill going through the Chamber and the Senate and on the president's office, he must make a significant breach in the uncontrollable expenses that we have seen in recent years.

Walsh: But again, Scott, I think it will end up arriving at President Trump, once again, to fill these divisions.

Detrow: It will certainly be one of the greatest things, if not the greatest thing, that Congress does this term. This means that it will be a big problem halfway through. It is curious to know how Democrats react to all of this.

Walsh: I mean, even before the voting of the room occurred, we have seen demonstrations in the districts across the country, targeting the Republicans of Swing House focused on the impact of the Medicaid cuts. There are a lot of districts where the Republicans say that their voters count on Medicaid. A House Republican, Dan Newhouse from Washington's state, told me that 40% of his voters were currently registered in Medicaid. And it is quite clear that the Democrats make it the central number of 2026. This is just what the head of the minority of the Hakeem Jeffries Chamber said just before the vote.

(Soundbit of archived registration)

Hakeem Jeffries: This day could very well be revealed the day when the Républicains de la Chambre lost control of the United States Chamber.

Walsh: Democrats really hope that this is a replay of mid-term 2018. In 2017, the Republicans focused on the repeal and replacement of Obamacare. There were a lot of backlash. They hope it will happen again.

Detow: it's DEIRDRE WALSH from NPR. Thank you so much.

Walsh: Thank you, Scott.

