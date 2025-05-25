Generals in power, civilians in fear

Yogi, a graduate student and a young writer, never imagined that the publication of an opinion article could endanger his life.

The title was striking: “A general in a civilian office: where is meritocracy in the public service?” The article did not use an abusive language, did not encourage hatred or violence, did not even mention the names directly. He simply asked the right question at the wrong time: why do the former soldiers see themselves handing over civil roles without clearly merit?

But after his article on Detik.com hit a nerve: mentioning a former member of the famous Tim Mawar, he was targeted.

In a few hours, he was physically attacked. Twice. First of all, he was extinguished by two unidentified men on a motorcycle after having put his child at school. Later in the day, another pair followed and expelled her from his bike.

He had no enemies. No conflict story. Just words on a screen. However, the answer was violence.

Shaken and terrified, he asked for protection against the press council and begged that his article be removed. He cried, not out of weakness, but out of fear, fear for him, for his wife, for his grandchildren.

This is not a case of journalistic carefree. He is a citizen punished for speaking.

And he is not alone.

Long before the attack on yogi, Indonesia experienced a disturbing escalation in threats and violence against journalists, writers and artists. This push highlights a wider diagram of intimidation aimed at silencing critical voices in the country.

According to the alliance of independent journalists (AJI), there were at least 22 cases of violence against journalists in the first three months of 2025 only. This alarming frequency highlights an increasing culture of impunity, where the authors often escape justice, and the victims find themselves without recourse.

Indonesia is no longer only dangerous for journalists. It is dangerous for students, mothers, artists, workers, natives and everyday citizens. It is dangerous for critical minds.

It is not certain for activists who oppose the mining on ancestral lands, for academics calling into question the validity of school certificates from Joko Widodos, for Protestant students against government policy, for denouncing, for women demanding justice, for artists who dissipate.

A student from the West Java Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) was recently arrested for a meme mocking the intimacy of Prabowo and Jokowi. Her face seemed shocked in the police photo, as if she still couldn't believe that humor could be a crime.

What year is it still? You might think that we were back in 1995, not in 2025.

This violence and this intimidation are not random. This is part of a system.

A system where military and police impunity and brutality are rewarded. Where state violence is invisible but constant. Where the faad of democracy masks the normalization of fear.

Let's be honest: Prabowo suffered did not grasp power by force. He won an election. But it is a man formerly forbidden to enter the United States for human rights violations. A man linked to Tim Mawar and the forced disappearance of militant students. A man who has never been tried and never apologized.

And yet, it has become acceptable. General public. Eligible.

For what?

Because Indonesian democracy no longer serves truth or justice. It serves the show, simulation and control. The media no longer establish; He celebrates. Political parties no longer represent the people; They merge in power. The public no longer votes with information; They vote with emotion, disinformation and fear.

The elections no longer prevent tyranny; They legitimate him.

What we attended in 2024 was not democratic maturity. It was the triumph of techno-populism, algorithmic manipulation, historical amnesia.

To borrow Baudrillard, we live in a simulacrum of civil domination. The form is democratic, the content is command.

The army has not returned to power by the coup. He returned dressed in a costume, waving a ballot, smiling for Tiktok.

We forget too easily in Indonesia. We forget the names of the students who have disappeared. We forget the disappearances, censorship, exiles, repression. We forget that democracy does not only concern voting is a question of responsibility, memory and rights.

And when we forget, authoritarianism does not need tanks or generals. He only needs elections and silence.

We have already seen this film. The new order of Suhartos began with promises of stability and discipline. It ended with blood effusions, looted state chests and massive pits. Reformasi was supposed to end the adhesion of the military on power. Today, this heritage is not dismantled with firearms, but with legal decrees, polished press releases and patriotic jingles.

It's like watching someone burn your house quietly and methodically while smiling and offering you tea.

The history of yogis is a warning. But it is also a call.

Today, they silence a writer. Tomorrow they silence us all.

We cannot normalize fear. We cannot accept democracy without justice. We cannot allow the elections to excuse brutality.

We have to remember, unite, resist and rebuild. We must demand a large civil supremacy on the army. We must defend all citizens who express themselves. We must restore a culture of truth, responsibility and historical memory. We must question the legitimacy of a government based on fear, silence and simulation.

Until then, we must say clearly: Indonesia is no longer sure. And democcytwisté, hollow and armed with the way.

It is not Indonesia for which we fought after 1998. It is not the Republic promised in our Constitution. And it should not be the future that we accept.