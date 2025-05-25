The incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH.

“They are really the most incredible and attentive people. I feel such a huge gratitude.

“Now can anyone recommend good sets of series / boxes on frenzy during breastfeeding?

“It's time to have a drink”.

Romy Johnson

Romy is Bornon on December 9, 2021.

A couple spokesman shared the news, declaring that Carriehadgiven birth to a “healthy little girl” who was born in London.

It took almost a week for the baby's name to be made public, the group finally decided by Romy Iris Charlotte.

Carrie revealed the name on Instagram, revealing that Littleleromy was named after her aunt.

She said, “Romy after my aunt, Rosemary.

“Iris du Greek, which means rainbow,

“Charlotte after the end of Boris's mom who is missing so much.”

Wilfred Johnson

On April 29, 2020, Boris and Carrie Symondswels were first of all their first child, naming thewilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson.

The name Wilfred after Johnson's grandfather, Lawrie after Ms. Symonds' grandfather.

The name of Nicholas was chosen in tribute to the doctors of Thenhs who saved Johnson's life when he was in the hospital with Coronavirus.

Stonetics

Stephanie, who was born in 2009 – the product of a connection with the artistic advisor Macintyre.

Stephanie is the third youngest of Johnson's children.

At first, he denied paternity and was not appointed to the birth certificate.

However, his relations were revealed after a judicial battle of 2013 in which he asked for an injunction to prevent his existence.

It is not believed that her half-brothers and elders or her father have something to do with her.

Theodore Apollo

Born in 1999, he is the youngest of Johnson's children with an ex-wife Marina.

He then attended the University of Cambridge – while his father went to their Oxford rival.

In August 2020, he would have written a piece on Brexit which included the role of his father in the United Kingdom leaving the European Union.

Cassia peaches

Cassia Peaches, born in 1997, is the third of Johnson's children with Marina.

She studied 18,000 a year Highgate School in northern London.

Like her father, she is a writer and during her stay at the private school, she was editor -in -chief of their magazine of the former Cholmeleian.

Milo Arthur

Milo Arthur, born in 1995, is the second elder in the Johnson clan and the oldest of his boys

His mother is Marina Wheeler.

He studied at the Westminster school where he would have excelled in sports, which in March 2024 costs 27,174 per year.

Milo was also a passionate cricket player and came a finalist at the Funaki prize, a longtime prize for artistic efforts.

He then studied at the London's School of Oriental and African Studies from which he graduated in 2014.

After that, he resumed a five -month internship at the Male magazine Esquire Middle East, based in Dubai.

Lara Lettice

Born in 1993, Lara is the eldest of the brood of Boris and was designed before her parents' marriage.

The deputy married Barister Marina Wheeler in 1993 when she was pregnant with their daughter.

Lara, who is hiding with the last name of double Canon Johnson-Wheeler, is a writer, publisher and broadcaster.

Fashionista Lara dug an impressive journalism career – as well as the writing of Tory Mag, the British spectator and Vogue and the arts for the evening standard.

She studied in Bedales which, in March 2024, costs 33,435 per year.