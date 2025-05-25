Shehbaz Sharif-Erdogan expressed renewed commitment





Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan president expressed a renewed commitment to further deepened multiple facets between Pakistan and Trkiye. According to the Pakistan public news agency, the application, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who arrived during an official two -day visit to Turkiye, held a warm and cordial meeting with the president of Trkiye Rece Tayyip Erdoan. The two leaders have undertaken to continue working in close collaboration for regional peace, sustainable development and shared prosperity of their peoples. The commitment has reaffirmed the deeply rooted, historical and fraternal links between Pakistan and Trkiye, anchored in shared values, mutual respect and a common vision of progress and prosperity. Read more: PM arrives in Istanbul during a two -day visit Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who was accompanied by the Marshal Syed Asim Munnir, chief of staff of the army, expressed sincere gratitude to the government and the people of Trkiye for their unwavering support in Pakistan during recent developments in South Asia, highlighting the force of fraternal obligations between the two nations. He praised the position of the principles of Turkiyes and the effusion of the support of the good will of the Turkish people for Pakistan and described it as a source of great comfort and force for Pakistan. The Prime Minister underlined the commitment and the courage and the spirit of sacrifice of the armed forces of Pakistan and the resolute patriotism of the people of Pakistan which has been demonstrated in an unprecedented manner which greatly contributed to overwhelming Pakistans in Marak-E-Haq and to the Bunyanum Marsoos operation in the defense of our homeland. Stressing the need to further strengthen economic cooperation, in particular thanks to joint ventures and improved bilateral investments, the Prime Minister stressed the key sectors, in particular renewable energies, information technologies, defense production, infrastructure development and agriculture as areas of mutual interest and potential. The two leaders carried out a complete examination of the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and reiterated their determination to raise the strategic partnership with higher summits. They also followed the implementation of key decisions taken during the 7th session of the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), held in Islamabad on February 13, 2025. The two parties agreed to take measures to reach 5 billion dollars of annual bilateral trade as agreed earlier by the two leaders. In addition to bilateral questions, Prime Minister Sharif and President Erdoan have discussed urgent regional and international developments. The two leaders reaffirmed their support in principle to fundamental concerns, including the Jammu-et-Cachemire dispute. They also expressed profound concern in the face of the serious humanitarian situation in Gaza, urgently calling for an immediate ceasefire and without a humanitarian access to the affected Palestinian population. Vice-Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Information and the Radio-Difusion Attaullah Tarar, SAPM Syed Tariq Fatemi and the Pakistan Ambassador to Turkiye, Dr. Yusuf Junaid, was also part of the Pakistani delegation. Turkish President Erdogan also organized a dinner in honor of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the delegation that accompanies him.

