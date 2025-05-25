Trump says that Harvard foreign students come from countries paying `Nothing ''





President Donald Trump criticized foreign countries on Sunday for having paid “nothing” towards the education of their citizens who attend Harvard University and other American institutions.

This comes in the middle of the fight between the Trump administration and Harvard for its plans to revoke the university's ability to register foreign students.

“Why does Harvard do not say that almost 31% of their students come from foreign lands, and yet these countries, some not at all friendly in the United States, pay nothing to the education of their students, and they never intend to do so,” Trump wrote early on Truth Social on Sunday. “No one told us that!”

The judge takes a temporary break from Trump to cancel Harvard student visa policy after a trial

President Donald Trump criticized foreign countries for having paid “nothing” to the education of their citizens who attend Harvard University and other American institutions. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

“We want to know who these foreign students are, a reasonable request since we give Harvard billions of dollars, but Harvard is not exactly to come,” he continued. “We want these names and these countries. Harvard has $ 52,000,000, use it and stop asking the federal government to continue to grant you money!”

Friday, a judge temporarily prevented the administration from canceling the Harvard student visa program after the university filed a complaint against the federal government.

Harvard argued that policy would affect more than 7,000 visa holders nearly a quarter of the student organization and that the administration's effort is a “blatant violation of the first amendment, the regular procedure clause and the administrative procedure law”, according to his file.

“This is the last act of the government in clear reprisals for Harvard exercising its first amendment rights to reject the requests of governments to control the governance of Harvards, the study program and the ideology of its faculty and its students,” Harvard wrote in his complaint.

A Higher School of Arts and Sciences on the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States, Wednesday April 16, 2025 (Getty Images)

The federal judge prevents Trump's administration from putting an end to the legal status of international students

The Department of Internal Security has moved to the termination of the Harvard visa program after the university has failed to provide in -depth behavioral files for student visa holders that the agency had requested.

The files sought include any sequence of protest activity involving holders of student visas, even if it is not criminal, and the disciplinary archives of all holders of student visa in the last five years.

The requested files also include images or documents of illegal, dangerous or violent activity by student visa holders, threat files or deprivation of other students or university staff.

The DHS had moved to end the Harvard visa program after the university failed to provide extensive behavioral files for student visa holders that the agency had requested. (Andrew Harrer / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Harvard called the new “Pernicious” policy and accused the administration of leaving “decades of established practice” and of coming “without rational explanation”. The University also said that politics had been “suddenly carried out without any of the solid procedures that the government had established to prevent this type of upheaval to thousands of students”.

At least a dozen Harvard students revoked their student visas on campus protest. The Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, said before the congress on Tuesday that the administration had probably already revoked thousands of people and that it would “proudly” more.

Click here to obtain the Fox News app

The administration has already frozen nearly $ 3 billion in university federal funding, largely dedicated to research, on the statements according to which Harvard has not responded sufficiently to the anti -Semitism of the campus alleged in demonstrations and has not decided to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion practices.

Fox News Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-says-harvards-foreign-students-from-countries-paying-nothing-education The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos