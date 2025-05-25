Indonesia, China agrees to strengthen links before the top of the Anase





Jakarta, Indonesia – Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang reaffirmed Beijing's bonds with Jakarta on Sunday during his visit to Indonesia before a regional summit in Kuala Lumpur. Beijing and Jakarta are key economic allies, Chinese companies pouring capital in the extraction of Indonesian natural resources in recent years, especially in the nickel sector. The article continues after this advertisement But the two countries disputed in the strategic navigable waterways of the Southern China Sea and its neighboring territories have weighed on their relationship in recent years. During a meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo suffered on Sunday ,, Li said Beijing wanted to further advance cooperation with the greatest economy in Southeast Asia. “China is ready to work with Indonesia … to advance our tradition of friendship and strengthen solidarity and cooperation,” said Li. Prabowo also echoed the “close and good” friendship of Indonesia with China. “Indonesia is ready to create a safe and prosperous region. Indonesia is ready to strengthen cooperation with China for us to create a peaceful region, which is certain for everyone,” said Prabowo. The article continues after this advertisement Prabowo and Li supervised the signatures of several agreements, promising closer cooperation in fields such as economic development and finance. The presidential palace later announced that eight other agreements were signed in sectors covering tourism, health, investment and the media. The article continues after this advertisement The Chinese Prime Minister heads next to Malaysia for a summit in the Anase between members of the 10 countries, China and oil producing countries. Prabowo visited Beijing last year, during which Chinese President Xi Jinping told him that he hoped for a “new chapter” in bilateral relations. The two countries have in the past have taken place verbally on disputed complaints at the Sea of ​​Southern China – which China almost fully claims. Beijing has for years to expand its presence in disputed waters, dismissing an international decision according to which its complaint has no legal basis. Chinese ships have sometimes entered the Indonesian areas of the North Sea of ​​Natuna at the southern tip of the Southern China Sea, attracting Jakarta demonstrations.

In October, Indonesia said that it was driving ships from the Chinese Coast Water Coast Guard from the Southern China Sea three times.

