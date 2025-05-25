



The president of the Senate Yousaf Raza Gillani spoke to the media after inaugurating a solar energy exhibition. He praised the military management for showing remarkable restraint despite Pakistan's nuclear capabilities. Gillani stressed that political and military leaders worked closely to ensure success during recent conflicts with India. According to him, this combined effort and this strategic patience have earned the international respect and appreciation of Pakistan. He congratulated the whole Pakistani nation for the victory in the recent confrontation and stressed how the firm but meticulous approach of Pakistan sent a positive message to the world.

Gillani stressed that the calm and calculated response of leadership during Indian aggression was a key factor in the success of Pakistan. Despite provocative accusations of India, Pakistan called for third -party investigations to maintain transparency and credibility. This decision helped convince the World Community of Commitment of Pakistan to Peace and Equity. Gillani also recalled his own efforts during his mandate as Prime Minister, when he raised the question of India's interference in Balutchistan on various international platforms. He suggested that such interference remains a challenge for Pakistan and must be dealt with care.

In addition to security issues, Gillani spoke of the accent put by Pakistan on sustainable development. He underlined the inauguration of the solar energy exhibition as a sign of the country's commitment to clean and renewable energy sources. He believes that the promotion of solar energy and electric vehicles will considerably reduce pollution and help protect the environment. This is aligned with global trends towards green energy and reflects Pakistan's desire to contribute to global efforts against climate change.

Addressing the political situation, Gillani commented on the release of parole of the former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan. He clearly declared that the question of the parole of Imran Khan will be decided by the courts, concerning the rule of law and judicial independence. This indicates that political problems should be resolved through legal channels rather than external pressure. Gillani has urged the government to focus on public economic relief in the upcoming budget, stressing the importance of mitigating the difficulties faced by ordinary citizens in the midst of difficult economic conditions.

In addition, Gillani revealed that their political coordination committees in Punjab had become more effective than those of opposition parties, including the faction of Maryam Nawaz and the Pakistani peoples' party. This declaration reflects growing confidence in its political alliance and indicates strong cooperation between different political groups working together for provincial and national progress.

Overall, Yousaf Raza Gillani's remarks focus on security, justice, sustainable development and political unity. His comments strengthen the country's determination to take up challenges by patience, cooperation and legal processes. The upcoming budget, which underlined Gillani, will be crucial to provide economic support essential to the population and support the growth trajectory of Pakistan.

