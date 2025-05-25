Roy Suryo would be threatened with prison, an observer: not because of the crime, but insists on defending the truth

Fajar.co.id, Jakarta – The observer of public policy, Gigin Praginanto, is now beginning to question the fate of Roy Suryo. Roy Suryo himself is known as one of the firm parties that the diploma of Jokowi Widodo is false. Now that Bareskrim claims the authenticity of the diploma of the former President of the Republic of Indonesia, Roy Suryo is also considered threatened to enter prison. Gigin Praginanto also wanted, if Roy Suryo was imprisoned, he said no because of a crime. In fact, according to him, what Roy Suryo was too determined to defend the truth. If Roy Suryo was imprisoned, it was not because of a crime, he wrote in his personal social media tweet, quoted on Sunday (25/05/2025). But too determined to defend the truth, he said. Previously, the Jokowi diploma dossier has increased more and more after the authorities announced that the diploma belonging to the original. Although many parties still doubt the announcement of the criminal investigation. The criminal investigation police said Jokowi Widodo had studied at the Gadjah Mada University Faculty Faculty (UGM) and had fulfilled all the requirements for graduation as a forest single person. The director of general crimes of the criminal investigation, Brigadier General Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro, said that Jokowi's announcement adopted the selection of the UGM entry had entered the newspaper. “The investigators obtained the fact that it was true that the engineer of Joko Widodo registered himself and entered the Faculty of Forestry UGM in 1980 thanks to the proof of announcement in the Journal of People's Sovereignty on 3169 participants succeeded in the PPI or UGM Pioneer Project entrance exam published on Friday kliwon July 18, 1980” Press Thursday (5/25). (Erfyansyah / fajar)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fajar.co.id/2025/05/25/roy-suryo-disebut-terancam-bui-pengamat-bukan-karena-kejahatan-tetapi-ngotot-membela-kebenaran/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

