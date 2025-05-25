



West Point, the president of NY, Trump, used the first military start speech of his second term on Saturday to congratulate the cadets of West Point for their academic and physical achievements while going strongly in politics, claiming credit for the Americas that the military could while boasting of his electoral victory last fall.

In a few moments, you will have graduated from the most elite military academy and the history of human history, Trump said at the ceremony at Michie Stadium. And you will become the largest and most powerful army officers that the world has ever known. And I know, because I rebuilt this army, and I rebuilt the army. And we rebuilt it as if no one had ever rebuilt it before during my first mandate.

Wearing a Red Make America hat again, the Republican President said to the 1,002 graduate cadets that the United States was the warmest country in the world, boasting of his administration file and underlined a first theme of America for the American army, which he called the greatest combat strength in world history.

Got rid of the distractions and concentrated our soldiers on his main mission: to crush the adversaries of the Americas, kill the enemies of the Americas and defend our great American flag as if he had never been defended before, said Trump. He later said that the work of the American armed forces was not to host dredging shows or to transform foreign cultures, a reference to dredging programs on the military bases that the Biden administration arrested after republican criticism.

Trump said the cadets were graduated at a decisive moment in the history of Armys, when he criticized the former political leaders, who, according to him, led soldiers to national construction crusades to the nations who wanted nothing to do with us. He said he was cleaning the army of transgender ideas, the critical theory of race and the training he qualified as division and politics.

Previous administrations, he said, have submitted the armed forces to all kinds of social projects and political causes while leaving our defenseless borders and exhausting our arsenals to fight against other countries.

Sometimes his remarks looked like a political discourse. Trump said that when he left the White House in 2021, we had no wars, we had no problem, we only had success, we had the most incredible economy although the voters had just rejected his candidacy for the re -election.

Regarding the elections in recent years, he noted that he had won the seven swing states, arguing that these results have given him a great mandate and that this gives us the right to do what we want to do, although he has not won the majority of votes on a national scale.

The president also took the time to recognize the achievements of individual graduates.

He summoned Chris Verdugo on the stage, noting that the cadet finished an 18.5 miles walk during an icy evening in January in two hours and 30 minutes. Trump had the recognition of the leading butt team. He also brought the football quarter of the West Point points, Bryson Daily, on lucrative products, praising him as having a steel shoulder. He then used daily as an example to plead in question against transgender women participating in the athletics of women.

In a nod to the presidential tradition, Trump also forgiven about half a dozen cadets who had faced disciplinary offenses.

You could have done whatever you wanted, you could have gone anywhere, said Trump in the course, continuing later: writing your own ticket for the best work to Wall Street or Silicon Valley would not be bad, but I think what you are doing is better.

His advice to them understood to do what they like, to think great, to work hard, to keep their culture, to keep faith in America and to take risks.

It is an incredible period of change and we don't need a body of careers officer and yes men, Trump said. We need patriots with guts and vision and backbone.

Just outside the campus, about three dozen demonstrators gathered before the ceremony, waving miniature American flags. One in the crowd wore a sign that said supported our veterans and stop the cuts, while others have brandished plastic buckets with the message: Go Army beats fascism.

Friday, Vice-President JD Vance spoke with the promotion of the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, in the MD.

Trump pronounced the starting address in West Point in 2020, at the height of the COVVI-19 pandemic, when the school demanded cadets that were distributed across the country to travel the exhibition to public transport and then land in New York, a hot point of the coronavirus, to attend the ceremony.

Kim and Swenson write for the Associated Press and reported West Point and Bridgewater, NJ respectively.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/world-nation/story/2025-05-24/trump-hails-west-point-cadets-for-their-accomplishments-and-takes-credit-for-us-military-might The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

