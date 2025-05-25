Politics
'PM Modi invited PMTO investigation into Pathankot's attacks but …': Shashi Tharoor – India News
Operation Sindoor: The deputy for the Shashi Tharoor Congress, who is currently in the United States, at the head of the global anti-terrorist awareness program, said the calibrated response of India to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. Speaking at the Indian consulate in New York, Tharoor stressed that India did not react with a blind fury but rather launched precise and targeted strikes on the terrorist bases located in Pakistan. We struck hard but we struck Smart, said Tharoor, referring to the Sindoor operation, which targeted nine pads and specific terrorist seats.
Terror has safe paradise and we know where: Tharoor
Tharoor clearly indicated that the Indian government and the opposition have united the need to eliminate refuges for terrorists. The authors of terror must be brought to justice. We are not going to stop our hunt for those who have done this last atrocity (terrorist attack by Pahalgam). We must think about where these people are formed, guided and funded, he said, pointing their finger on the persistent denial of Pakistans to welcome terrorist networks.
He recalled the attack on the 2016 Pathankot air base, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited Pakistani officials to join the investigation offer that was greeted by denial and the deviation. Imagine the horror of the Indian military establishment with this idea that the Pakistani investigators would come to the Indian air base, but, but they came and they returned to Pakistan and said that all the Indians did to themselves. It was the last opportunity for them to behave, said Tharoor.
More denial, more files: Tharoor warns Pakistan
Shashi Tharoor said that India had exhausted all diplomatic options, and with the denial and continuous inaction of Pakistan, Operation Sindoor proves that the India is summed up precisely to terrorism.
“We are determined now that there must be a new net result. We tried everything, international file, complaints … Everything was tried. Pakistan has remained in denial, there is absolutely not condemned, no serious criminal proceedings, no attempt to dismantle (Sindoor Operation) that we can do with a degree of precision, “he added.
Pahalgam attack intended to disrupt peace and prosperity in JK
Addressing the horrible nature of Pahalgam's terrorist attack, Tharoor noted that the killers identified the victims by religion before executing them.
Some people have decided to want to attack this process of standardization (in J&K), second to undermine the story, as well as the prosperity of the Kashmir people. Thirdly, in so doing, in an atrocious way, that is to say that it was not only a terrorist attack by someone who incriminated people with a bomb. It was a bunch of people who identify the religions of the people before them and kill them on this basis. It was clearly intended to provoke a reaction in the rest of the country, because the victims were extremely Hindu, he said, describing the incident as an attempt to undermine peace and prosperity in Jammu-et-Cachemire.
He added that the resistance front, which claimed responsibility, is a front known for the Lashkar-E-Taiba prohibited, already listed by the UN and the United States.
“The message was very clear that there was a malignant intention … India unfortunately had no reason to doubt where it came from,” he added.
India Global Outreach against terrorism
Tharoor highlighted the importance of international unity in the fight against terrorism. After having paid tribute to the September 11 memorial, he reminded the public that the attack was a global injury, much like what India is confronted.
“We are traveling in 5 countries, we will return to the United States at the end of our trip. We hope to be able to explain to the world how important it is for all of us to keep us quietly against this scourge of terrorism. We want to communicate to the world that we will not be so for Indian citizens and that we will not be among Indian citizens and that Indian citizens of September 11.
The Congress MP stressed that their global tour aims to speak to a wide range of stakeholders in government officials and legislators to think and to the public the growing threat of terrorism. He recognized the current calm on the Indian-Pakistani border but warned that the deep causes had not been discussed. It is not a moment of indifference but for mutual strength and solidarity, he concluded.
