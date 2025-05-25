Bruce Springsteen c. Donald Trump: inside the battle





“America I love, America I have written, which has been a headlight of hope and freedom for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and betrayal administration,” said Bruce Springsteen from a stage of Manchester, in the United Kingdom, May 14. Sung for you for 50 years is real, and whatever its faults, a large country with a great people.

As discussed in the latest episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, the multiple speeches on the Springsteen stage, punctuated by songs on the message (“Land of Hope and Dreams”, “Chimes of Freedom” by Bob Dylan) were undoubtedly a masterclass in opposition messaging. Its insistence on the existence of another better and better version of the country should be instructive for many democrats who wade – in particular considering to what extent his words attracted the attention of Donald Trump. To hear the whole episode, which breaks down the war of the Trump / Springsteen words and much more, go here for the podcast supplier of your choice, listen to the Apple or Spotify podcasts, or simply press the Play above.

Two days after the Springsteen remarks, Trump went to Truth Social to call his criticism a “dried price of a rocker” whose “the skin is all atrophied” and warned him to “keep his mouth closed until he returns to the country”, with the disturbing addendum, “so we will all see how it is for him!” The threats intensified at 1:34 on May 19, the night before his planned call with Vladimir Putin on Ukraine: “How much did Kamala Harris paid to Bruce Springsteen for his bad performance during his campaign for the president?” He wrote. “I will ask for a major investigation into this issue.”

Choice of publishers

Trump also demanded investigations on Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey and even Bono – who, as Andy Greene from Rolling Stone points out in the new episode, “did not play any role in the elections.” As discussed in the episode, Trump had it back: the campaigns are in fact necessary to pay a market value just for production costs to avoid uncluttered contributions. (When Rolling Stone questioned the White House on base threats this week, a spokesperson retaliated: “The responsibility of a class of people who act as if they were above the law can be uncomfortable for Rolling Stone, but it is refreshing for the American people.”)

Of course, it was not only the eloquent framing of Springsteen of his opposition which irritated Trump – as his inclusion of Swift, Beyoncé and Winfrey suggests in his threats, he is a creature of renown and showbiz which is extremely sensitive to the power of fame. He won two elections, but still faced with the embarrassing reality that pop culture is far from being still entirely Maca.

The episode also explores why musicians have been relatively silent on the Trump administration since January, suggesting a combination of an atmosphere of fear, a feeling that the 2017 style messenger failed, and the fact that it is even more socially acceptable for young acts to criticize the Democrats of the left than to mention Trump. However, artists such as Neil Young and Eddie Vedder offered support for the remarks of Springsteen, and MJ Lenderman covered “Darkness on the Edge of Town” in an apparent solidarity show.

