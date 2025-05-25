There are a number of possible conclusions to be drawn from the recent price climb between the United States and China, but we stand out.

The resolute position of Beijing, his desire to fight until the end and a stomach suddenly for growth, if necessary, was undoubtedly underestimated by Washington. The climbing of the tariff war between the worlds, two superpowers had threatened to destroy $ 582 billion in American-Chinese commerce, a potential economic calamity for Asian power, but Beijing has not flashed.

He even saved his reprisal position by fixing the renminbi exchange rate with the dollar, signaling the American side that he would depreciate his currency to compensate for Trumps prices.

In the end, it was the Trumps team who was looking for discussions, unlike their boastful that the countries kissed my ass to negotiate their paths.

It is by no means finished. Tensions reproduce again and important rates are always applied, but a first giant chicken game goes to the Chinese.

In a recent research note to investors, Deutsche Bank has linked Chinas to a particularly difficult position for opium wars combat between Great Britain and China almost 200 years ago. This has percipitated what China describes as its century of humiliation when it was forced to give in control of large area of ​​territory, including Hong Kong, in coerciti the Western powers and which culminated in a brutal Japanese invasion in 1937.

Similar to the confrontation of today, the opium wars (the first involving Great Britain and China were carried out between 1839 and 1842) were motivated by commercial imbalances.

While Chinese products such as silk, tea and porcelain were in great demand in Britain, China bought few British products in return, noted Deutsche Bank. While the silver drain became too much, Great Britain sought to ensure that China accepts opium in exchange and, ultimately, overcome the resistance of Chinas to this trade by fighting opium wars.

Great Britain had against an opium smuggling (made from the sap of poppy plants) of their Indian colonies in China against the wishes of Chinese leaders, which were alarmed by the generalized use of the drug and its negative impacts on the country's economy and the social fabric.

At the end of the 19th century, it was estimated that almost 10% of the Chinese population was dependent on opium.

Instead of targeting users, China has targeted shooters (Great Britain), first writing an open letter to Queen Victoria, then taking things in hand by grasping expeditions.

This last act increased tensions and finally led to a military confrontation that Great Britain, largely because of its technological and military power, won. British steam boats played an important role.

The wars resulted, from the point of view of Chinas, in a series of humiliating treaties, each widening the size of the British territory of Hong Kong. These treaties were then followed by a 99-year-old lease in 1898 which allowed Great Britain to control even more land, a lease that was exhausted in 1997, the year when Hong Kong was sold to Beijing.

This memory probably informs the chinal approach to external pressure today and its desire to resist economic coercion, said Deutsche Bank.

But it is also clear that the situation of Chinas in terms of economic and military power could not be more different today.

China now has the largest navy in the world, with 200 times the naval construction capacity of the United States, and is at the forefront of industrial innovation in all sectors of telecommunications equipment for electric vehicles, he said.

The fact that China has retaliated sharply at the American prices and has made no public concession to make the reduction, stresses that we are in very different times, he said.

It is easy to see the establishment and the apparent climb by the United States in the context of reflection in China over the centuries compared to the short-term USS. Or the cliché linked to failures, attributed to the former American secretary of state Henry Kissinger, whom China thinks in terms of strategic encirclement while the United States tries to check the opponents.

There is also a stereotypical point of view that dictatorships are better for long -term planning because they do not have to worry about the next elections. But autocratic leaders can be swept away to a sudden tide as the collapse of the Soviet Union has shown it.

More recently, Yevgeny Prigozhins inspired March in Moscow in 2023, Russian President Vladimir Poutines, apparently at the same time, holds power in a very different light. Wagner's militia leader was then killed in an airplane explosion which considers most of them as a revenge attack inspired by the Kremlin.

The dynamics of great power are complex.

Trumps who laughs at Putin and his absurd attempt to blame kyiv for the invasion of Russia can be considered an attempt to divert Russia from China.

Russia and China are uncomfortable bed companions, in particular because the USSR has tried to exercise control over the border regions of Beijing and Chinas during the Cold War, a friction that former American president Richard Nixon intelligently exploited to cut China from the USSR in the 1970s.

Current American policy is now called inverted Nixon, decoupling Russia from China. But as Deutsche Bank does it clearly, China is now large enough to stand alone against the United States.