



There is no need to announce, at any time, that the second Trump administration has reached a new hollow. It is still next week, and the probability of deeper and more and more painful absurdities: drinking straws causes gender confusion; Many Americans decrease coated boosters and therefore no American can have them; The price of eggs fell so fast so quickly that the supermarket pays you now. As I wrote a few months ago, we now seem devoted as a nation to play the thesis of the last single of Leonard Cohen, “You want it Darker”, published the day before Donald Trump's election in 2016.

In addition, faced with a campaign of enlargement of removal and expulsion led by masked armed paramilitaries without identifiable uniforms, Trump's theatrical displays in the oval office can rightly be considered as unrelevant distractions. But still: for the President of the United States, of accusing the government of South Africa, in 2025, of leading a racial genocide is so nice, so shameless, which begging any rational description.

We are no longer at the level of the theory of the right -wing conspiracy invading the political body or contaminating government policy – certainly, it has been true for years. Trump's assault on South African President Cyril Ramaphosa last week, featuring an insulting propaganda video on the alleged “white genocide” of this nation, represented the triumph of paranoid racist projection as the official doctrine of the White House. To inflict these delirious and simple manufacturing memes to the elected leader of the nation that has made “apartheid” a household word goes from light years beyond historical irony-it is like a sketch of civic brigade comedy and rejected as too cynical.

Indeed, the bottomless cynicism of the learning moment of the “white genocide” of the White House seems to me as its most salient characteristic. The deployment by Trump of this extreme right fantasy, which emerged in the domestic policy of South Africa a decade ago and was bleached for American consumption, of course, by the former animator of Fox News Tucker Carlson, had nothing to do with its non -existent truth value or with the internal realities of contemporary South Africa.

He only feeds the flames to engage with the surroundings that suggest that God, perhaps there are flaps of plausibility to Trump's statements. Objective reality does not matter for our president or the rest of the crowd “to do your own research”; They believe that it does not exist at all, either that it can be reshaped according to their whims. We can however observe that the South African account of “white genocide” is categorically similar to the generalized perception that New York has experienced an explosion of violent crimes, and that city metros are an anarchic wasteland.

The story of the “white genocide” resembles the just as false perception that New York has experienced an explosion of violent crimes. In other words, it is the product of the incompetence of the media and public illiteracy.

In other words, this is entirely false and largely the product of the incompetence of the media and public illiteracy. In both cases, a handful of traumatic incidents came to symbolize terrible but nonexistent trends. Admittedly, the underlying facts are very different: after a brief pandemic point, the crime rates in New York have returned in quasi-historical stockings and violence in metros is exceptionally rare.

South Africa is another story, for reasons resulting from its troubled history. There remains a deeply divided society with extreme inequalities (even according to American standards) and high rates of violent crimes, most of which are in poor black communities. An Afrikaner organization claims that more than 2,300 farmers have been murdered in the past 35 years, which seems alarming until you achieve 26,000 murders reported in South Africa last year. Whenever a white farm family is attacked, it makes the headlines, but blacks, and in particular black women, are much more likely to be victims of violent crimes.

Donald Trump, of course, does not know or don't care if his allegations have a basis in reality. His video was essentially a Deep, and not skillful: he included a cemetery supposed to be 1,000 farmers who was in fact a memorial for two farmers, and images of new corpses of a conflict to thousands of kilometers in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

There is no doubt that the opportunity to humiliate a black head of state on a visit was a massive bonus, and at the Credit of Ramaphosa – even if the criticism at home were mixed – he remained largely worthy and managed to avoid the complete treatment of Zelenskyy. But the leader of South Africa was nothing more than a small player in this table, while the white Afrikaners under supposed threat of extermination did not even obtain speaking pieces. They looked more like pathetic background extras, or inversions of the bizarre world hungry children from charity from overviews: you can save the white genocide farm, or you can turn the page.

In a trial for the interception unpacking, the back-fought background of the five dozen Afrikaners recently welcomed as refugees by the United States, Sisonke Msimang expresses a compassion (naturally conditional) for their fate. These unexpected immigrants “represent the lower scale of the socioeconomic Afrikaner scale”, she writes, “those who have not been able to gently pass to South Africa post-Apartheid without the protections that the privilege of white skin would have granted a generation.” These are, she concludes, “the first beneficiaries of the new system of American positive action for the American whites.”

Trump's real audience for this grotesque oval office masquerade was, as always, his own playful follower of followers. This myth that built whites on the persecuted whites in a distant country was supposed to serve as “there!” You see! ” Illustrative moment in a much broader story: the world went so badly rails that whites everywhere are disadvantaged, oppressed and despised; Needless to say, we have an excellent champion, and he alone can repair it. What does this matter if the economy has been torpedoed by prices, the government was demolished by the ball and the supposed principles of the Constitution are cheerfully ignored? The white man is in great difficulty!

The idea is that if we do not look, the white breed will be – will be completely overwhelmed. These are scientific things; It has been proven.

It is not Trump who does not speak, or Elon Musk or one of the loyalists who spend their days renting them and parrobating them on X. This could certainly be, but those of a literary fold will recognize the words of Tom Buchanan, the former racist athlete and husband in Cocu in “The Great Gatsby”, published more than 100 years ago. No advanced diploma is required to perceive that Tom is a deeply unsafe person, disappointed with his life, concerned about his status and given to epidemics of cruelty and violence. (Maybe reading is a product of the “awakened spirit virus”; again, most of American literature.)

However, we define the deep feeling of psychic wounds that has made so many white Americans – and many other people from different backgrounds dispersed in the world – so terrified by the contemporary world, so fascinated by an imaginary past and so easily seduced by playful fictions, it was not invented this year or during this century. Tom's anxiety about the future of the “white race” was articulated in the mid -1920s, almost the worst period of Jim Crow's segregation and racism in America; Two decades later, the national party dominated by Afrikaner, inspired both by the example of America and the “racial laws” of Nazi Germany, launched the developed system of apartheid from South Africa.

Do you want a daily conclusion of all the news and comments that the show has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, intensive lesson.

We can go much further than Scott Fitzgerald without finding the lost golden age of mythological harmony and stability that dreamers Trumpist seem to imagine. The statesmen of southern south slaves, like John C. Calhoun and Alexander Stephens, were clearly terrified by the racial apocalypse that they feared to be abolition, not to mention any version of legal equality.

Most of those who inhale Trump's “white genocide” would not say flat that they want to reintegrate apartheid or Jim Crow. Even with the death of the medal, it is not ok to openly wish such things.

Most of those who readily inhale Trump's “white genocide” would not say that they want to reintegrate apartheid or Jim Crow or slavery. (There are certainly exceptions.) Even with the death of ignorance, it is not quite acceptable to wish for such things openly, perhaps because of a low consciousness that there is no exhaust of the paralyzing dynamics of racial fear. The present is always understood as an imminent disaster in which the whites will be killed en masse or “completely overwhelmed”, but there is no time spent or recoverable where such fears were absent.

This anxiety to the soul is not an original sin in the Christian sense, even if it works in the same way. Whites were not born with corrupt souls, unlike the nation of the doctrines of Islam. It is more like a legacy of collective guilt, something that we have repeatedly insured is not transmitted by the sins of our ancestors. Of course, Tom Buchanans and Donald Trumps in the world cannot be held responsible for the crimes committed by others in the past. But they are responsible for refusing to face the truth about the past and to say scandalous lies about the present. They live in a constant fear of judgment.

