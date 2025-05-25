Painting ( [galleryId] => 85361A2531C8282F9268A4865823EA22262B9F3BE64F2B3 [thumbImage] => https://media.ahmedabadmirror.com/am/uploads/mediagallery/image/1748165737309.jpg-thmba [largeImage] => https://media.ahmedabadmirror.com/am/uploads/mediagallery/image/1748165737309.jpg-sldr [fullImage] => https://media.ahmedabadmirror.com/am/uploads/mediagallery/image/1748165737309.jpg-org [videoObj] => => Ahmedabad is preparing for PMS Roadshow tomorrow [altText] => Ahmedabad is preparing for PMS Roadshow tomorrow [description] => Ahmedabad is preparing for PMS Roadshow tomorrow Ahmedabad gears up for PMs roadshow tomorrow =>)

Traffic police have published an opinion on the hijackings of traffic and alternative routes for citizens following the Roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Moda scheduled for May 26. The roadshow starts from the airport circle to Indira Bridge Circle.

Passengers with flights between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. were invited to reach airport two hours earlier and inform the police in service to ensure a fluid passage. From 4:00 p.m., only vehicles that are part of the roadshow or go to the airport will be authorized on the Dafnala road to the airport. Traffic to the airport from Indira Bridge must redirect via the Hansol circle, Sariyarnagar and Hotel Pristine.

Those who travel to and from Gandhinagar afternoon will have to use alternative routes, from Subhash Bridge to Visat to Tapovan Circle, or via Dafnala at Ramehwar Circle via Memco, Naroda Patya and Chiloda Circle. Roadshow participants were advised to arrive at 5:00 p.m. Parking on the main roads, service roads or connection routes after 1:00 p.m. is not allowed.

The residents of Hansol, Kotarpur, noble Nagar, Meghaninagar and Sardar Nagar were invited to avoid unnecessary trips. Citizens can call the line of traffic assistance at 1095 or contact the social media pages of the city's traffic police to get help.

Reinforced security in SVPI before visiting PM

The security agreements at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport was increased before the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat on Monday. Central security agencies have also intensified the process of checking passenger safety and the airport authorities have issued a possible congestion of air traffic throughout the day. Passengers were advised to arrive at the airport at least two to three hours before the expected departure to avoid potential delays and disadvantages.