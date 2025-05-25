King's invitation to Canada sends a message to Trump





Ten years ago, a portrait of the British monarch caused an argument in Canadian politics. Now the king is invited to give the throne's speech. What has changed?

In 2011, shortly after having trained a majority conservative government, Prime Minister Stephen Harper caused a national tumult when he sought to highlight Canada's ties with the British monarchy. In an example, he replaced two works of art with a Quebec painter with a portrait of the Queen.

Some have reprimanded the gesture as being out of contact with modern times. Canada has, throughout its 157 -year history, has sought growing independence at the British monarchy, while remaining part of the Commonwealth.

When Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau succeeded Harper four years later, the queen's portrait dropped, Quebec paintings, back.

Quick advance until 2025, and a paradoxical change occurred in Canada's relations with the crown. In a transparent demonstration of Canada's sovereignty and independence against the threats of US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Mark Carney – a Liberal – invited King Charles the III to open the 45th Canadian Parliament.

This decision is “a huge statement and a statement on the unique character of Canada and its traditions,” said Justin Vovk, a Canadian royal historian, to the BBC – “a theatrical display that is intended to show what makes Canadians separate from the Americans” and no, as Trump has often repeated, a “51st state”.

The two countries are former British colonies, but the American founding fathers have taken a different path and broke all official links with the crown almost 250 years ago.

The separation of Canada from the monarchy was more progressive and its links have never been completely broken. Canada's parliamentary system is modeled by the British Westminster system. The British monarch is still officially the head of state, but their functions are often exercised by their Canadian representative, called the Governor General.

Loyalty to the crown was considered important to Canada politicians in the 19th century who wanted to maintain the separation of the United States, said royal Canadian royal commentator Carolyn Harris.

This changed later in the 1960s, when Quebec – the majority French -speaking province of Canada – began to assert its own distinct identity and threatened separation. This led to an era of politicians like Lester B Pearson and Pierre Elliott Trudeau who worked to unravel Canada from its British colonial past.

In 1982, Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau repatriated the Constitution of Canada, offering complete legislative power to the federal government and the provinces, and withdrawing it from the British Parliament.

Ms. Harris noted that Canada had remained a constitutional monarchy throughout these periods. What fluctuated, however, is how the Prime Minister of the day chooses to adopt this connection.

Trudeau and Queen Elizabeth II signed the proclamation of the Constitution giving Canada total control of its own constitution in 1982 [Getty Images]

Carney's invitation to King Charles III indicates that his government will be the one who is much more favorable to the crown, said Mr. Vovk, marking “a very different tone” of the previous liberals.

A British monarch has not delivered the discourse of the throne of Canada since 1977 and has not opened the brand new session of Parliament since 1957, making the next visit of the king a really rare opportunity.

This comes at a consecutive time for Canada.

Carney has campaigned strongly to resist Trump after the American president spent months undermining Canada's sovereignty by saying that it would be better as an American state.

Trump also imposed a series of prices that threatened Canada's economic stability, since the United States is by far its largest trading partner.

During the announcement of the visit last month, Carney called it “a historical honor that corresponds to the weight of our time”.

He added that the king's visit “clearly underlines the sovereignty of our country”.

The two historians, Mr. Vovk and Mrs. Harris, noted that most of the modern population of Canada is indifferent to the British monarchy. Some are even critical.

The coronation of King Charles III in 2023 gave way to a new control of the historical ill -treatment of the Crown of Aboriginal peoples in Canada, and wonders if the new monarch goes towards reconciliation.

Quebec politicians also call on Canada to reduce links with the monarchy. Friday, the separatist group Bloc Qubcois said that it would again seek to remove the need for elected officials to swear allegiance to the king.

Some Canadians will be intrigued by the pump and the appearance of the king's visit, said VOVK, but his main objective is to send a political message from Canada to the world.

It is also a way for Prime Minister Carney to improve the relationship with Trump, who is a famous fan of the British monarchy and its history.

“The strengthening of the relationship with the monarchy puts a stamp on the legitimacy that transcends individual parties and the current political climate,” said Mr. Vovk. “Politicians come and go, but the monarchy has always stayed.”

He also strives to link Canada closer to Europe – a key objective by Prime Minister Carney, a former governor of the Bank of England, who spoke of the need for Canada to find new allies while sailing in his changing relationship with the United States.

The visit is also remarkable for the crown.

It will be the first of the king in Canada as a reigning monarch. He and the queen intended to visit last year, but canceled their plans because of his diagnosis of cancer.

The palace promised a discourse from the throne which “will mark an important moment between the head of state and the Canadian people”.

And even if it will be a short trip – the king and the queen will arrive on Monday morning and will leave on Tuesday evening – the palace said that they hoped that the trip will have “an impact”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/kings-invite-canada-sends-message-233212134.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos