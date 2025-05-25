China donates 100 buses to Nicaragua in the midst of international sanctions under way

China donated 100 buses to Nicaragua on Saturday, in a new episode of assistance to the government of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, who faces American and European sanctions for human rights violations. The public transport buses were delivered during a night event in Central Managua, led by the presidential couple and accompanied by music.

“It was a gift from the government of the People's Republic of China […] As part of a non -refundable aid set, “said Chinese ambassador Chen XI during a speech. These gifts “are not subject to any political condition,” added Chen, noting that “several other projects […] are under study ”and that companies in the two countries cooperate.

In 2021, Ortega restored diplomatic relations with China after cutting ties with Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory. The Asian giant has since become the key and the largest donor in Nicaragua. “Thank you to the Chinese people, thanks to the Chinese Communist Party […] And thanks to President Xi Jinping, “said Ortega in a speech of more than an hour.

“The bus is used by workers' families,” added the co-president. Murillo told state media that “transport is a right”. Ortega also criticized the role of European unions in the war between Russia and Ukraine, accusing the block of “arm” kyiv. “The Nazism gene is present in many Europeans,” he added.

About 200 people with white t-shirts printed with the image of the presidential couple attended the event. Ortega, a 79 -year -old former guerrilla warfare who ruled Nicaragua for the first time in the 1980s, was accused by criticism and human rights organizations to establish a “family dictatorship” alongside his 73 -year -old wife Murillo.

The ceremony took place during the commemoration by the government of the 130th anniversary of the national hero Augusto C. Sandino (18951934). Nicaragua has been under American and European sanctions since the violent repression of anti -government demonstrations in 2018, which, according to Managua, was an attempted coup supported by Washington.