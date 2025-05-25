



The Pakistani Prime Minister refers to the increase in the defense budget for weeks after a military dead end with India

Karachi: The Minister of Planning Ahsan Iqbal hinted this week that there could be an increase in the defense allowance of Pakistans in the budget for the financial year 2025-2026, which should be announced next month, weeks after a military confrontation with India which alarmed the world. Pakistan and India have attacked missiles, drones and artillery earlier this month after tensions overcome an attack in April against cashmere tourists administered by the Indians that New Delhi accused Pakistan. Islamabad denied the accusation. We want to try to put the slightest burden on the ordinary man, but at the moment I believe that it is our national duty that in this budget, we are giving our armed forces the resources they need to strengthen our defense capacities so that our defense can be sure in the future, Iqbal said in the comments of journalists when they have been asked for reports on an increase in the distribution of La Défense for the new budget year. The conflict with New Delhi intensified on May 7 after India struck Pakistan and Cashmere Azad with missiles, and Pakistan retaliated, saying that he had shot down six Indian hunting planes. The fighting between the two nations continuing for four days, with missiles and drone strikes on military and aerodromes, as well as increased shots on the border de facto loc. A ceasefire was reached on May 10. It has been established that our neighbor is a dangerous enemy, who again tried to attack us in the darkness of the night, but we have punished them by fully responding to this offense and [India] I certainly think a hundred times before committing such assault next time, added Iqbal. However, our duty is to remain vigilant and prepared all the time so that if someone makes such an error in the future, it could be responded more effectively. Two days after the ceasefire, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned Pakistan New Delhi would again target terrorist hiding places across the border if there were new attacks against India and would not be dissuaded by what he called Islamabads' nuclear blackmail. In the coming days, we will measure each stage of Pakistan … What a kind of attitude Pakistan will adopt, said Modi, adding that India had only paused. In a report published on Saturday, Thola Associates, a large consulting company and tax consultancy, proposed to increase the defense budget to 2.8 billions of rupees, an increase of 32% compared to the last financial year, due to a situation similar to a war with India. Bassed defense expenses amounted to 2,122 billion rupees for 25 FY, while real expenses until March 2025 were 1,424 billion rupees. [However]Due to the current war situation with the neighboring country, defense expenses can increase up to 50% in the fourth quarter25, according to the report. Given the current regional tensions and the need to ensure the preparation for the defense of Pakistans, we estimate that total defense expenses to reach 2.4 billions of rupees by June 2025. Historically important Pakistans, the defense budget, attributed to a complex interaction of factors, mainly motivated by regional security problems and internal challenges. These include the perceived security threat of India as well as internal instability and security threats such as terrorism. In addition, the debt maintenance and the distribution of resources to military interests also played a role in the training of the budget.

