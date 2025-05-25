



Americans spend less in gas this Memorial Day weekend compared to last year, and prices should lower the decline throughout the summer. On Sunday morning, the national average for regular and unleaded gas was $ 3.18 per Gallon, while the average was $ 3.60 per gallon a year ago, according to AAA. Inflation is the second cheapest price by Gallon de gas le Memorial Day since 2003, thanks to President Trump, Karoline Leavitt, press secretary of the White House, during a press briefing before the holiday weekend. Leavitt cited an analysis by Gasbuddy which was published on Tuesday. It also provides an average price of $ 3.02 per Gallon to the Labor Day, with a $ sub3 per national gallon possible certain days, in particular around the second half of the summer. Patrick de Haan, the chief of oil oil in Gasbuddys, said that this year, an oil oil group “it could be a potential that OPEC increased production to continue these warming relationships with President Trump, but his policies have no impact,” said Haan. The White House specifically underlined the executive decree of day 1 which declared a national energy emergency and presented several stages to release American energy. The order was celebrated by industrial groups such as the American Petroleum Institute. De DEF points out that the United States had already pierced at record levels when Trump has taken office and, despite his decree, the estimates of American oil production have dropped slightly since December 2024. “There is a potential which, in the years to come, could possibly lead to more oil production, but, to now, oil prices are actually leading to the production of American oil,” of Trump. Prices. “The concern, certainly from April, that the prices could slow down the American economy, which, in turn, would slow down oil consumption,” said Haan. The response of Trump administrations to world conflicts could also potentially influence prices at the pump. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia in 2022 caused major offers of major offers that increased gas prices. Trump is currently putting pressure on a peace agreement mediated by the United States to end the conflict, but it turned out to be difficult. The Trump administration also negotiates a possible nuclear agreement with Iran after Trump unilaterally withdrew from an Obama era agreement during his first mandate. If Iran sees a nuclear agreement which includes the softening of sanctions, this could also exert downward pressure on oil prices because Iran could essentially start to sell its oil on the world market after years being strongly sanctioned, said from Haan.

