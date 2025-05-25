



Boris Johnson

The former British Prime Minister has become the 9th time

Boris und Carrie Johnson

Carrie and Boris Johnson have become parents together for the fourth time. This is announced by the wife of the former British Prime Minister on May 24, 2025 on Instagram. With your publication on Saturday May 24 Carrie Johnson, 37, her 118,000 subscribers: Double Inside: The Wife of Boris Johnson, 60, announces the birth of her fourth baby together. The highlight: Carrie Johnson kept her secret pregnancy until the child's birth. Boris Johnson has become a father again: the Carrie wife talks about the “last” child

“Welcome to the world: Poppy Eliza Josephine Johnson, born May 21,” wrote the 37 years in several photos of her newborn daughter on Instagram. The first recording shows the little poppy in a cradle. Right next to it, stands two of Poppys three brothers and sisters leren, look at the little ones and carefully caress their cups. “I can't believe how Hbsch and Small are,” influences Carrie Johnson, “I have such an incredible GLCK. We are all completely loved.” This applies in particular to the brothers and sisters Poppys Ltere: “Wilf, Romy and Frank are mountainous, in particular Romy, who has always worked a little sister.” Poppy who already has two nicknames in his family: “Pops” and “Pop Tart”, after a Sen Gebck is the fourth child of Carrie and Boris Johnson. The 37 -year -old man indicates that he could also be his last baby: “a last member of a gang”. The former primary minister now has a total of 9 children

Carrie Johnson also takes the time to thank her medical staff at the clinic before she gives a little overview of the first days after the birth of Poppys: “Now I'm out of the hospital and it's time for cocktails and pizza, while my little baby is dormant on my sho.” The British politician and the nature conservation activist have been married since 2021. Four of Boris Johnson's nine children are now coming from their relationship. Former Prime Minister Grobann has four adult children from her marriage to Marina Wheeler, 61, and a daughter of an illegitimate affre. Used sources: Instagram.com, bbc.com crest

