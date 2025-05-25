



Despite the India-Pak skirmish at the beginning of the month, New Delhi considers China as the primary opponent and considers Pakistan as an auxiliary security problem, the latest assessment report of the US Defense Intelligence Agency said. Advertisement The report entitled Worldwide Kenets Assessment, published today, takes into account all world developments until May 11. He says that Pakistan considers India as an existential threat and will continue to develop nuclear weapons on the battlefield, to compensate for the India with conventional military advantage. He indicates that the Pakistan programs of weapons of mass destruction (ADM) are probably acquired mainly from suppliers in China, and are sometimes transmitted by Hong Kong, Singapore, Turkey and Water. On India-China relations, the United States's report indicates that “Prime Minister Narenda Modis' priorities will probably focus on the demonstration of world leadership, the fight against China and the improvement of the military power of the new Dehlis. India considers China as its main adversary and Pakistan more an auxiliary security problem, he added. This warns that the current tensions along the border line of actual control (lake) of India (lake) are capable of degenerating quickly. At the end of October 2024, India and China concluded an agreement to remove the forces from the two disputed positions remaining along the disputed lake in the east of Ladakh. India continued to modernize its soldiers in 2024 to strengthen its capacity to dissuade opponents after having ordered the second nuclear propulsion submarine (Ins Arighaat) capable of drawing a nuclear missile while operating under the sea. On the Pakistani-Chinese Nexus, the American report indicates: “Pakistan is mainly a recipient of economic and military CHINA generosity, he said, while adding that terrorist activity in Afghanistan and Pakistan will challenge military and security forces. On the growing capacities of Chinas, the American report indicates that Beijing continues its will to dominate the essential fields of advanced technologies and that the Liberation Army of Peoples (PLA) strives to integrate advanced technologies to improve its disturbing military and military capacities. China also sponsors researchers and scientists who illegally acquire intellectual property innovated by the research program funded by the US Department of Defense, the report added. The country continues to pay resources in securing its supply chain and the development of manufacturing capacity of high -end national microelectronics. In addition, Beijing and Russia aggressively pursue new systems, such as Hypersonic Glide Vehicles. The stock of Chinas nuclear warheads probably exceeded 600 operational nuclear warheads. It is estimated that China will have more than 1,000 operational nuclear warheads by 2030, many of which will be deployed at higher preparation levels for faster response times, the report said. China has more than 1,000 satellites, including around 500 remote control and surveillance satellites, just behind the United States. Important Chinese resources aim to ensure its ability to disrupt, damage and destroy opposing spatial capacities. PLA has operational anti-satellite missiles intended to target satellites in low terrestrial orbit. The nation has also developed a variety of electronic war systems dedicated to the refusal of an opponent of satellite communications and global positioning system capacities (GPS) during the conflict.

